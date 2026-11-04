Validating the Usefulness of Predicting Chronic Kidney Disease Risk Using Data Collected via AI and Wearables

A clinical trial participant measuring their blood pressure using a wearable device

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A research team led by Professor Lee In-seok of the Department of Gastroenterology at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital has begun validating the usefulness of a mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to analyze health screening records, genomic information and wearable device data and provide an assessment of chronic kidney disease risk.

This validation is part of the “Development of Breakthrough Technologies for Phenome Data-Based Prediction and Management of Health Risks Throughout the AI Life Cycle” project, under the “AI-Based Convergent Leading Project for Personalized Care Services,” supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Institute for Information and Communications Technology Planning and Evaluation (IITP) starting in 2025.

Phenome, a term formed by combining “phenotype” with the suffix “-ome,” meaning a complete set, refers to the full range of human biological traits and health status that emerge from interactions between genetic information and the environment. Phenome data consists of measurements and records of these varied traits, including test results such as blood pressure and blood sugar, medical history, and lifestyle information such as sleep and physical activity.

The research team is developing an AI model to predict the risk of disease onset and progression, including chronic kidney disease, by linking and standardizing electronic medical records (EMRs) and health screening data from multiple medical institutions, then combining genomic analysis data with information on physical activity, sleep and eating habits collected through wearable devices and apps.

Existing risk prediction models have focused on estimating the likelihood of disease onset or progression based on clinical information from a particular point in time, limiting their ability to translate predictions into practical health management. This is because continuously tracking individual risk factors and providing personalized feedback based on whether lifestyle changes are made requires an ongoing investment of medical staff time and personnel.

The research team aims to address these limitations by connecting AI-generated disease risk assessments with app-based personalized lifestyle coaching and building a management system that continually incorporates changes in each person's health and lifestyle to help improve risk factors and prevent disease.

The app does not look at just one or two risk factors. It combines various clinical variables, including health screening and genetic testing results, to calculate each person's absolute risk, then adds data on activity levels, sleep and heart rate collected through a Galaxy Watch. This process takes place on the AI Patient Health Platform (PHAIR), and the app also provides lifestyle coaching in addition to chronic kidney disease risk assessments. It also uses federated learning, which allows multiple hospitals to jointly train AI models without directly sharing patient data.

Seoul St. Mary's Hospital provides health screening and clinical information, while the Department of Medical Informatics at The Catholic University of Korea develops AI models to predict the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and lung cancer and provides core technologies for assessing individual disease risks. Digital Pharm handles AI analysis and platform operations, while Pyeonghwa IS is responsible for operating hospital information systems and converting and transmitting data.

The research team expects that this AI technology, which reflects the health characteristics of Koreans, will be valuable in identifying high-risk groups early and providing individualized care before disease onset or worsening, and will contribute to the advancement of precision medicine and the strengthening of future medical technology competitiveness.

The clinical validation, which began in October 2026, will recruit 50 people to use the app and wearables for three months. In the third month, chest imaging and follow-up blood tests will be used to check kidney function (eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate). The study will run for a total of six months, and the research team plans to assess the service's usage, satisfaction and usefulness to evaluate its potential for everyday use.

Professor Lee In-seok, who led the study, said, “This study will determine in actual clinical settings whether AI and wearables can provide ongoing risk management and feedback—things that have been difficult to implement through outpatient care alone.” He added, “I hope this study will help connect advanced technologies with patient-centered care, reducing suffering and improving quality of life.”

The research project under the “AI-Based Convergent Leading Project for Personalized Care Services” is being carried out with Seoul St. Mary's Hospital at its center, with Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, Sungkyun Bio Convergence Science and Technology Institute, Waycen, Samsung Electronics, NAVER Cloud, Miso Information Technology, Macrogen and Digital Pharm also taking part.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee In-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.