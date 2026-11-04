Emart × Hyundai Card Unveil Season 2 of “Peacock: Restaurants Verified by Hyundai Card Payment Data,” Themed “Night and Day in Euljiro”

◇ Five new products from the Peacock × Hyundai Card collaboration. Photo courtesy of Emart

Emart’s Peacock brand is launching five new ready-to-eat products created in collaboration with two popular Euljiro restaurants, using Hyundai Card payment data.

The five signature products in the Peacock × Hyundai Card series, first launched last September and featuring Hongbok in Namdaemun, Lamura in Seongsu, and Yakitori Pano in Cheongdam, have sold a cumulative total of about 180,000 units to date. This time, the partners have planned a second series themed “Night and Day in Euljiro.”

Based on Hyundai Card payment data, the collaboration analyzed the “late-night snack spots” that people who ranked in the top 25% for pub visits over 2025 frequented at night and the “hangover food spots” they visited during the day, then turned the findings into products. Daeyeop’s spicy beef tendon, pan-fried dumplings, and Pyongyang-style rice soup, along with Singawon’s seolleongtang and ox-knee soup, will be sold at Emart stores nationwide and on SSG.COM. Daeyeop was selected as a popular spot for snacks and drinks favored by office workers in the evening, while Singawon was chosen as a restaurant specializing in seolleongtang and ox-knee soup, dishes enjoyed for breakfast and lunch as hangover remedies.

To mark the launch, Emart is offering a 25% discount through the 25th for customers who earn Shinsegae Points, plus an additional 25% off when the full payment is made with a Hyundai Card, for a maximum discount of 50%.

The Hyundai Card M?MALL online shopping app, exclusively for Hyundai Card members, is running a special promotion through November 11, allowing customers to pay for up to 100% of their purchase with M Points. The promotion covers three products that were popular in Season 1—Hongbok’s “Yuni Jjajangmyeon” and “Yurim-gi,” and Yakitori Pano’s “Tare Sauce”—as well as the five new products launched this time.

“As collaborations with popular restaurants become more common, we needed objective criteria customers could trust when making their choices,” said Nam Hyun-woo, head of Emart’s Peacock team. “By combining restaurants validated by payment data with Peacock’s recipe-development expertise, we will build a formula: ‘Peacock = proven taste.’”

A Hyundai Card representative said, “We will continue to combine Hyundai Card’s data capabilities with our partners’ expertise to offer new experiences that members can enjoy in their everyday lives.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.