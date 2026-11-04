'The power of Jeong Dong-won's fandom'... 2nd Marine Division named the most-supported unit in CU x Hana Nara Sarang Card's 'Cheer for Our Unit' campaign

◇ CU, Hana Bank and Hana Card delivered snacks to the 2nd Marine Division. Photo courtesy of BGF Retail

The 2nd Marine Division, where trot singer Jeong Dong-won is serving, was named the most-supported unit in the 'Cheer for Our Unit' campaign held last month to mark Armed Forces Day.

CU and the Hana Nara Sarang Card from Hana Bank and Hana Card provided snack trucks to the four units that received the most support in their respective service branches through the 'Cheer for Our Unit' campaign held on Pocket CU from the 1st to the 14th of last month.

The campaign invited customers to choose the military unit they wanted to cheer for, then provided a snack truck to the unit receiving the most support in each service branch.

The 2nd Marine Division received a total of 33,329 votes, including repeat votes, ranking first among all participating units. Analysts say support from middle-aged and older fans, led by the fan club, drove the campaign's success.

Around 20,000 customers took part in the campaign. People in their 20s and 30s accounted for half of all participants, while participation among those in their 50s (21.1%) and 40s (15.8%) was also notable.

The 22nd Infantry Division topped the Army, the 10th Fighter Wing topped the Air Force, and the 2nd Fleet Command topped the Navy in their respective service branches.

CU, Hana Bank and Hana Card delivered cup noodles, snacks, drinks and other items worth about 10 million won to each unit, and plan to provide snacks to the 22nd Infantry Division in November as well.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.