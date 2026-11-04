“Nine of the 10 cars are EVs, and 70% of their value disappears in three years”... Which model has the highest depreciation rate?

Lexus UX 300e (left) and Mercedes-Benz EQE. Photo: Lexus and Mercedes-Benz websites

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The value of electric vehicles in the UK car market drops sharply three years after purchase, a new analysis has found. Nine of the 10 new models with the highest depreciation rates were EVs, and some models lost value on the used-car market to around a quarter of their original price.

The decline is attributed to intensifying competition in the EV market, cuts to new-car prices and discount sales by manufacturers.

An analysis by British motoring magazine Auto Express of residual-value data from automotive information provider CDL Vehicle Information Services found that nine of the 10 new cars sold in the UK with the highest depreciation rates after three years were electric. EVs also accounted for 15 of the 20 models with the highest overall depreciation rates.

The analysis compared the actual selling prices of new cars on the road with their estimated used-car values after three years, assuming a mileage of around 58,000 km.

The model with the highest depreciation rate was the Lexus UX 300e. Its average new-car purchase price was £51,145 (about 92 million won), but its estimated used-car purchase price after three years was just £13,950 (about 25 million won). That amounts to a loss of 72.7% of its original price.

In second place was the Citroën e-C4. Its average new-car price was £32,895 (about 59 million won), but its value fell to £9,125 (about 16 million won) after three years. Its depreciation rate was 72.3%.

The Vauxhall Astra Electric ranked third, with a depreciation rate of 72.0%. Its average new-car price was £37,250 (about 67 million won), but its estimated value after three years was just £10,425 (about 19 million won).

Fourth was the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, with a depreciation rate of 71.6%. Its value fell from an average new-car price of £32,635 (about 59 million won) to £9,275 (about 17 million won) after three years.

In fifth place was the Audi A8, a luxury internal-combustion sedan rather than an EV. Its average new-car price was £103,620 (about 190 million won), but its estimated value after three years was £30,325 (about 55 million won), representing a depreciation rate of 70.7%. It was discontinued in the UK early this year, but vehicles still in dealers’ stock remain available for purchase.

Next came Subaru’s electric SUV, the Solterra (-70.3%); the Fiat 500e (-69.8%); the Audi e-tron GT (-69.3%); and the Mercedes-Benz EQS (-69%) and EQE (-69%).

Price competition and increased supply in the new-car market are cited as reasons why used EV values are falling so quickly.

Experts explained, “Car depreciation accounts for a large share of the cost of maintaining a vehicle,” adding, “With more new-car choices, falling selling prices and manufacturers’ discounting battles all coming together, the value of some models is falling particularly quickly.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.