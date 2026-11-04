“Again, just one month later...” Flames shoot from passenger plane before takeoff after engine trouble in a frightening incident

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A Qantas Airways passenger plane operated by the Australian airline experienced an incident in which flames shot up amid an engine problem ahead of takeoff.

According to local media outlets, including News.com, Qantas Airways flight QF1737, bound for Perth, experienced engine trouble while preparing for takeoff at Karratha Airport in Western Australia on the evening of the 1st (local time).

Just before takeoff, passengers saw flames shooting out from beneath the aircraft’s wing. Video and photos taken at the time appeared to show flames near the aircraft’s engine.

The aircraft immediately aborted takeoff and returned to the airport gate. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and the flight was ultimately canceled.

The airline provided accommodation for passengers stranded there and rebooked them on the earliest flight operating the following morning. The aircraft is expected to return to service after being inspected by maintenance technicians.

A suspected engine problem also occurred on a Qantas Airways flight last September. An aircraft bound from Queenstown, New Zealand, to Sydney, Australia, experienced an issue suspected to be engine-related shortly after takeoff and diverted to Christchurch.

Passengers who were on board at the time said they saw sparks and flames coming from the engine.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.