Severance Hospital earns perfect scores in four categories in U.S. Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals for Medical Tourism’ evaluation

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Severance Hospital received the highest rating (a perfect score) in four categories—bariatric and metabolic surgery, cardiac care and surgery, orthopedics, and prostate cancer—in the “World’s Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027” evaluation, introduced for the first time this year by the U.S. newsweekly Newsweek and global data firm Statista.

The evaluation covers 13 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Germany, and the United States. It assesses hospitals’ experience treating international patients, staffing and infrastructure, patient safety systems, and other factors, then assigns ratings by category, indicated by the number of airplanes.

Level 5 (five airplanes) is the highest rating. The nine categories are bariatric and metabolic surgery, breast augmentation, breast cancer, cardiac care and surgery, liposuction, ophthalmology, orthopedics, prostate cancer, and rhinoplasty.

The remaining five categories—breast augmentation, breast cancer, liposuction, ophthalmology, and rhinoplasty—received Level 4 ratings (four airplanes), just below a perfect score, in recognition of the hospital’s competitiveness.

Behind its top ratings in all four categories is its advanced clinical expertise: introducing new treatments in South Korea ahead of other institutions, building clinical experience, and passing that expertise on to medical professionals overseas.

Severance Hospital introduced the da Vinci surgical robot in July 2005, becoming the first in South Korea to do so, and opened the country’s first heavy-ion therapy center in June 2023. In cardiac care, it performed South Korea’s first pulsed-field ablation, a new procedure for arrhythmia, in December 2024. Last month, it became the first single medical institution in the country to perform 10,000 procedures for atrial fibrillation.

Orthopedics began providing specialized care in 1926, becoming the first such service in South Korea, and marks its 100th anniversary this year. It currently treats 100,000 outpatients a year and performs at least 8,000 surgeries. Its excellence has been widely recognized: in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027” evaluation, it ranked No. 1 in South Korea and No. 6 worldwide.

The expertise developed at the hospital is also shared through training for medical professionals from overseas. Since 2008, doctors from about 43 countries have received robotic surgery training at Severance Hospital. Severance Cardiovascular Hospital has been designated South Korea’s first training center for 3D pulsed-field ablation as well as an international training center, and trains medical professionals from home and abroad.

Severance Hospital has a well-developed system for treating international patients. It has a dedicated department and provides interpretation in six languages, including English, Russian, Arabic, Mongolian, Japanese, and Chinese. Patients receive care under standardized procedures from before arrival through discharge. The hospital provides diagnosis and treatment on site and operates a system that enables communication with patients’ local medical teams within 24 hours, even after discharge.

Severance Hospital President Kang Young Lee said, “It is meaningful to have our efforts recognized—efforts to ensure that international patients who have traveled a long way for treatment can receive safe care on a level comparable to that provided to patients in South Korea.” He added, “We will further enhance safety, transparency, and accessibility so that patients can feel at ease receiving treatment in an unfamiliar place, and become a hospital that international patients trust even more.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.