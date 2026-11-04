Yoajung touts limited quantities and popular toppings... unveils 50% off two popular menu items

Yoajung is setting out to win over consumers with limited quantities and combinations of popular toppings. As part of Bangap Day, it is also running a promotion that cuts the prices of popular menu items in half. Last April, Bangap Day gained popularity, particularly on social media (SNS), and some stores saw lines form before opening and items sell out early.

According to Yoajung on the 4th, Bangap Day will run for two days, from that day through the 5th. It comes six months after the previous event in April. The discount covers two items, “The Classic Honey Shine Pop Pop” and “The Classic Honey Sweet Potato,” created with autumn demand in mind. The Classic Honey Shine Pop Pop combines yogurt ice cream with Shine Muscat grapes, honeycomb and fruit rings. The Classic Honey Sweet Potato pairs iced candied sweet potato with honeycomb and Chex Choco. Both items use honeycomb, one of Yoajung’s signature ingredients. Yoajung says the promotion is distinguished not only by the price discount but also by a limit on the number of items available. Each participating store will sell just 100 items a day in total across the two menu options. Each customer may buy up to five. The offer is available to customers visiting stores and those ordering takeout; delivery orders are excluded.

A Yoajung representative said, “We hold Bangap Day twice a year to expand our touchpoints with customers,” adding, “Orders can be placed through the ‘Bangap Day Event’ menu on kiosks at participating stores.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.