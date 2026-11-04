Headed to Chuncheon for Dakgalbi... Korail Tourism Networks Successfully Wraps Up Savings Club Train

Gastronomic experiences are emerging as a new offering in regional tourism. Efforts are underway to build tour itineraries and experiences around local signature dishes and connect them with spending at local businesses. A prime example is the K-Chicken Belt project, which combines Chuncheon dakgalbi with rail tourism.

Korail Tourism Networks said on the 4th that it had recently successfully completed operations of the Chuncheon K-Chicken Belt Savings Club Train. The train was organized as part of the 2026 K-Gourmet Belt Development Project, a joint initiative by Korail Tourism Networks, Chuncheon City, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and the Korean Food Promotion Institute. Six itineraries combining sightseeing, dining, and activities were developed around Chuncheon’s signature dish, dakgalbi. The program featured offerings such as “Meal Table,” “Drinks Table,” and “Fun Table,” linking food with local tourism attractions.

Quizzes and interactive events were held aboard the ITX-Cheongchun special train, turning even the travel time into part of the trip. The experience began as soon as tourists boarded, rather than ending with their arrival in Chuncheon and a meal of dakgalbi, allowing them to enjoy local food and travel together. During the project, 232 passengers on the ITX-Cheongchun special train and 58 users of overnight tour packages participated, for a total of 290 people. That was 7.4% above the initial target of 270.

The influx of tourists also led to local spending. Korail Networks said that on October 16, the day the special train ran, around 10 Chuncheon dakgalbi restaurants included in the tour package generated about 7 million won in direct sales. Some visitors also bought dakgalbi meal kits and local specialties at the restaurants. In other words, tourists’ experience of local food led to purchases of related products.

During the Chuncheon Makdak Festival, a K-Chicken Belt promotional booth introduced the project and local food tourism offerings to around 20,000 visitors.

Food tourism is considered to have considerable growth potential because it uses a region’s distinctive food resources as a reason for tourists to visit. That is because connecting restaurant visits with local festivals, tourist attractions, activities, and purchases of local specialties can increase tourists’ length of stay and spending. However, it is important to develop seasonal tourism offerings and maintain cooperative relationships with local restaurants to ensure the effort does not remain a one-off event.

Korail Tourism Networks CEO Song Gwang-seok said, “This is a case in which we confirmed that connecting Chuncheon’s signature dish, dakgalbi, with rail tourism can attract tourists to the region and generate local spending.” He added, “We will contribute to revitalizing the local economy by developing tourism products that make use of distinctive local food resources.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.