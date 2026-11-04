Won 56 billion won in the lottery after going out to buy snacks for his kids... “I’ll keep working”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An Australian father who stopped at a local shop because his children were pestering him to buy them snacks bought a lottery ticket and scooped up a 56 billion won prize.

According to local media outlets, including News.com, a man living in Woodcroft, in western Sydney, Australia, won first prize in the 1,707th Oz Lotto draw, held on the 3rd (local time), and will receive 60 million Australian dollars (about 56 billion won). He was the only first-prize winner nationwide in this draw.

The winner was sitting on the sofa at home with his wife when they heard that someone had won first prize. His wife thought there was no way they could have won, but the man took the ticket stuck to the refrigerator and checked the numbers on his smartphone.

“My wife said, ‘It definitely couldn’t be us.’ But I took the ticket from the fridge and checked it,” he said. “The moment I won, I just stood there, unable to do anything.”

The stroke of luck began when the children pestered him to buy them snacks. The man stopped at a supermarket near his home to pick up snacks for them and bought a lottery ticket as well.

“Actually, I owe it all to the kids. They said they wanted snacks, so I went to the supermarket and bought a lottery ticket there,” he said. “My life has changed completely.”

The first thing he wants to do with the winnings is get a home. “I plan to keep going to work, but I might start my own business someday. I have a dream I want to fulfill,” he said.

The winning numbers for first prize in the 1,707th Oz Lotto draw were 18, 19, 38, 7, 30, 22 and 27; the bonus numbers were 3, 23 and 45. There were 13 second-prize winners across Australia, each of whom will receive 53,404 Australian dollars (about 50 million won).

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.