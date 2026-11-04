Running through tourist attractions, yoga on a lake... Dubai transforms into a sportainment destination

◇ Participants in the Dubai Stand Up Paddle event, one of the DFC’s major events, enjoy paddleboarding at Hatta Dam. Photo courtesy of Dubai Tourism

Dubai is looking to transform itself into a sportainment destination. The city appears to be responding to the rise of “sportainment”—the combination of sports and entertainment—as a new form of travel content that lets visitors do more than tour attractions: they can run, cycle and enjoy yoga themselves. Dubai plans to expand demand for experiential tourism by turning locations across the city, including urban roads, beaches and mountain lakes, into venues for sports.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on the 4th that the 2026 Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will run through November 29. The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a sportainment event featuring a range of programs, including running, cycling, water sports and yoga. It offers free programs that both residents and visitors can take part in.

◇ Participants in the Dubai Ride, a signature DFC event, cycle through downtown Dubai. Photo courtesy of Dubai Tourism

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched under the leadership of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Its goal is to promote healthy lifestyle habits through “30x30,” which calls for 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. This year’s programs are tailored to participants’ ages and fitness levels under the theme “What is your 30x30?”

A signature program is the Dubai Run, scheduled for November 22. Participants run along Sheikh Zayed Road, which is normally used by cars, and can complete the course with major Dubai landmarks, including Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future, as a backdrop. There are 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer courses for families and beginner runners. Last year, a record 307,000 people took part.

Sports experiences beyond the city center are also on offer. The Dubai Stand Up Paddle event will be held on November 7 and 8 at Hatta Dam in the mountainous region of Hatta. Visitors can enjoy paddleboarding and kayaking on the lake surrounded by mountains, and this year SUP yoga—practicing yoga while balancing on a paddleboard—has been added for the first time.

The use of locations across the city as spaces for exercise is also noteworthy. At Kite Beach, visitors can enjoy beach volleyball, yoga and other activities with the sea as a backdrop. Fitness villages have been set up at Zabeel Park and Al Warqa Park, while around 30 community fitness hubs across Dubai offer programs such as rooftop yoga, climbing and group runs.

Dubai’s push to strengthen sportainment is seen as a strategy to increase visitor participation and enrich their experiences during their stays. The aim is to use the distinctive settings of the region as experiential content—from running events past urban landmarks to water sports on mountain lakes—so visitors can add activities found only there to their travel itineraries.

Saeed Hareb, secretary general of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “Over the past 10 years, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has gone beyond being a simple annual fitness campaign. It has helped connect communities and make sports and physical activity part of everyday life.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim, fax123@sportschosun.com.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.