Last texts from woman in her 20s who collapsed at New York City Marathon: “It hurts, it hurts”

Photo: NBC News

The final text messages of a 24-year-old woman who collapsed and died just 3 km short of completing her first marathon have been made public.

Early in the race, she was enthusiastic, saying, “I feel really good,” but in the latter part she sent her father a series of short messages saying, “It hurts.” Her father, worried about her condition and urging her not to push herself too hard, never received a reply.

According to U.S. media outlet NBC News, Steve Apa, the father of Rachel Apa, 24, who collapsed and died during the New York City Marathon, made public the final text messages he exchanged with his daughter.

Rachel, who was from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, took part in the New York City Marathon held on the 1st (local time) for the first time, but suddenly collapsed about 3 km short of the finish line. A bystander at the scene performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and race medical staff also used a defibrillator to administer emergency treatment. She was then taken to a hospital but died a few hours later.

Her father, Steve, was communicating with his daughter from home in Pennsylvania through a marathon app and text messages.

Rachel could hardly hide her excitement about her first marathon, even when she spoke with her father before the start. At around 11:30 a.m., after passing the 14.5-km mark, she sent her father a message saying, “Let’s do this.”

She then told him, “I feel really good” and “I’ve never felt this good before.” She also said it was thanks to having eaten plenty of carbohydrates before the race.

Her father was happy for her but also urged her not to push herself too hard. He replied, “That’s good. But don’t overdo it. It’s your first marathon. Think of this one as a learning experience and pace yourself.”

But a little later, the messages she sent her father changed. She sent a short text saying, “Ow!”

After that, she texted, “Ow, ow.” Her father again urged her to slow down and not push herself too hard.

She sent the same message even after passing the 32-km mark. Her father kept sending messages urging her not to overdo it. At the 37-km mark, he encouraged her, saying, “Finishing is more important than speed. The goal is to make it to the end.”

At around 1:30 p.m., when she reached the 39-km mark, her father sent her another message of encouragement. But he noticed on the marathon app that Rachel’s location was no longer moving.

Growing uneasy, her father asked his wife, who was at the scene, to look for Rachel.

She called out Rachel’s name, but to no avail. Then an emergency responder told her that an ambulance had already taken Rachel to the hospital.

Steve headed straight to New York, where he had to hold his daughter’s cold body at a hospital.

He said medical staff told him that his daughter had died of “rhabdomyolysis.” Rhabdomyolysis is a condition in which damage to muscle cells causes substances inside the muscles to enter the bloodstream. It can result from strenuous exercise or excessive physical activity and, in severe cases, can damage major organs such as the kidneys.

Rachel was an athlete who enjoyed exercise throughout her life. She played Division I field hockey at Bucknell University and continued exercising regularly after graduating. Recently, she had moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where she was working remotely full-time while pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Her father recalled that she was “always on the go and up for a challenge, whether at school or in sports.”

Rachel took part in the marathon with the Parkinson’s Foundation to honor her grandfather, who had died of Parkinson’s disease.

Her father, Steve, explained why his daughter was raising money for people with Parkinson’s disease: “Her grandfather had Parkinson’s, and she saw firsthand how difficult the disease can be for people.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.