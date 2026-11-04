The 'heartbreaking' story of a woman who completed a marathon topless... “I don't want to hide it”

Photo courtesy of Newsweek

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The story of a woman in her 30s who completed the full 42.195 kilometers of the New York Marathon with her chest exposed has drawn attention.

According to U.S. media outlets, including Newsweek, Lauren Spizia, 33, who lives in the state of New Jersey, ran without a top at the 2026 New York City Marathon, held on the 1st (local time), drawing the attention of fellow participants and spectators.

In fact, she had breast cancer.

Spizia was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2024, when she was 31.

She underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and six rounds of immunotherapy, as well as surgery to remove breast tissue from both breasts and reconstructive surgery. Because of a cancer-related genetic mutation, she also had to have her fallopian tubes removed.

The treatment process left deep scars not only on her body but also on her mind. She said that, in particular, seeing the scars on her chest after her mastectomy shook her confidence in her body. But at some point, she realized she had no reason to be ashamed of the scars, and that led her to decide to run topless in the marathon.

In an interview with the media, she said, “There was a time after my mastectomy when the scars made me lose confidence,” adding, “I hated that I had let them make me feel self-conscious, when they were actually proof of how strongly I had endured.”

She added, “I wanted to give hope and courage to people undergoing treatment so they could persevere to the end,” and said, “I wanted them to feel that they are not alone.”

Reactions to her challenge were mixed. Breast cancer survivors and supporters praised it as a courageous act. One online commenter wrote, “As someone who also survived breast cancer, I think it’s truly wonderful,” while others expressed their support, saying, “It’s incredibly inspiring” and “We should respect bodily autonomy.”

Others criticized her for running topless at a marathon that draws many families among its participants and spectators, saying it was inappropriate. Some online commenters said, “That’s too extreme a way to raise awareness about health” and “It’s not appropriate to run topless at an event attended by families.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.