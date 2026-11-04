GKL to Introduce AI Callbot at Seven Luck Casino, Enhancing Convenience for Foreign Customers

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) will introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered phone response system at Seven Luck Casino. The aim is to lower language barriers, reduce phone consultation wait times, and improve convenience and accessibility for customers.

According to GKL on the 4th, it will introduce an AI phone response system, or callbot, at its Seven Luck Gangnam COEX branch. The AI callbot will answer inquiries made to the branch’s main phone line around the clock in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese.

Using the AI callbot is simple. When customers call the main phone line, they receive instructions on how to use the service. After the instructions finish, they can ask questions in Korean or another language and receive answers in that language. The AI handles routine, frequently asked questions about the location, operating hours, parking, and admission rules. If customers need to confirm a reservation or have additional questions, they are connected to a staff member in charge.

Grand Korea Leisure previously conducted a trial run from June through September to improve the accuracy of its AI callbot system. During that period, it collected customers’ frequently asked questions, compiled them into a database, and established an AI response system.

GKL President Yoon Doo-hyun said, “As a public corporation, we will take the lead in implementing the government’s AI transformation policy and make the leap to become a premium urban tourism platform on a global scale.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.