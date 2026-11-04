KCC Glass publishes 2025/26 ESG report, strengthens biodiversity disclosures and expands disclosure of overseas sites

The 2025-26 ESG report published by KCC Glass. Provided by KCC Glass

KCC Glass said on the 4th that it had published its 2025/26 ESG report, strengthening biodiversity-related disclosures and expanding the scope of information disclosed to include its overseas sites.

KCC Glass publishes an ESG report every year to transparently share with stakeholders its ESG management efforts and results.

The report, published for the sixth time this year, presents key results from 12 strategic initiatives and 24 implementation initiatives under the strategic goal of being “an innovative company pursuing sustainability.”

A key feature of this report is its enhanced disclosure on natural capital and biodiversity.

KCC Glass identified biodiversity risk factors based on World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) criteria and analyzed the dependence of its business activities on natural capital, as well as their impact on it, using the ENCORE tool recommended by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

It also disclosed the results of biodiversity impact assessments and on-site surveys in areas near its Gapyeong and Yeongwol plants.

It also expanded the ESG information disclosed about its overseas sites.

For the first time, it disclosed the ESG management results of its Indonesian subsidiary and included key activities and quantitative indicators on greenhouse gases, energy management, environmental investment, occupational health and safety, labor-management cooperation, and social contribution.

The report also included the results of a double materiality assessment and the status of the company’s climate change response based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

It also introduced future growth technologies, including smart glass with adjustable transparency and glass substrates for semiconductors.

A KCC Glass official said, “We are focusing our efforts on embedding sustainability throughout our products and services as well as our employees’ actions, and on establishing an effective management system.” The official added, “We will continue to strengthen the implementation of ESG management and transparently share related results with stakeholders.”

The report is available as a PDF on the KCC Glass official website.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.