CERAGEM supports its 18th Hope School in China, expanding its global social contribution

CERAGEM is expanding its social contribution activities, focusing on its overseas operations in China and Southeast Asia. It is working to grow alongside communities around the world by improving school facilities in areas with limited educational infrastructure and providing educational supplies.

On the 4th, CERAGEM said it had recently carried out the “Hope School No. 18 Project” to improve the educational and living conditions of students in Fujian Province, China. Hope School is an education-focused social contribution program that CERAGEM’s Chinese subsidiary has run since 2005. The recipient is a rural boarding school for ethnic Mongolian students in Fujian Province, attended by many students from ethnic minorities and children who live in rural areas while their parents work elsewhere. CERAGEM renovated the cafeteria, dormitory, reading room and counseling room, among other facilities, and provided related supplies and equipment so students could study and live in a more stable environment.

CERAGEM continues its social contribution activities focused on improving educational environments at overseas locations beyond China. In India, it runs the “Dream School Project” to improve educational infrastructure, and in Bangladesh, it provides scholarships and educational supplies. In Vietnam, it has been carrying out the “Bridge of Hope” project since 2020, building bridges in areas where students face difficulties getting to school.

A CERAGEM representative said, “We will continue supporting improvements to educational environments and the development of future talent, and grow alongside local communities through ongoing giving.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.