Three foreigners urinate in public on famous beach... ignore even a warning to “stop”

Photo credit: Workpoint News 23

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Controversy has arisen after three foreign tourists reportedly urinated toward the beach in Pattaya, one of Thailand’s leading tourist destinations.

A local resident filmed their actions and asked them to stop, but the tourists reportedly ignored the warning and left.

According to local media outlets, including Workpoint News 23, footage captured three foreign men urinating toward the sea at Central Pattaya Beach in Pattaya, Chonburi Province, Thailand, on the night of the 25th. Many visitors were at the beach at the time because of a Thai holiday.

A tourist claimed to have spotted three foreign men urinating on the beach, seemingly unfazed by other people watching. He filmed what was happening on his mobile phone.

According to a witness, people nearby approached the foreign tourists and told them to stop. However, they reportedly left the scene without much of a reaction.

As footage of the incident spread online, some locals also said authorities should respond proactively to prevent similar acts from happening again.

The identities and nationalities of the three men filmed in the incident at Pattaya beach have not been confirmed. It also remains unknown whether they have faced administrative penalties, such as fines, or any separate legal action.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.