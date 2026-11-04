Trinity Airways hires experienced pilots to strengthen flight safety capabilities

Trinity Airways is seeking to recruit experienced pilots. It is hiring experienced captains and will double the minimum flight-hour requirement for new first officers starting in 2027. The move is aimed at strengthening safe operating capabilities backed by flight experience.

Trinity Airways said on the 4th that it is accepting applications for experienced flight crew positions until 2 p.m. on the 18th. Applicants must hold a domestic airline transport or commercial pilot certificate with a multiengine land rating, and have at least 3,000 total flight hours, including 500 hours as captain on the Boeing 737. They must also have a Class 1 aviation medical certificate, an aviation English speaking proficiency rating of Level 4 or higher, and a valid domestic aeronautical radio operator certificate. The hiring process consists of document screening followed by first- and second-round interviews. Trinity Airways is also continuously hiring experienced maintenance personnel, including mechanics, parts repair technicians and specialized maintenance instructors.

Trinity Airways is also tightening its selection criteria for new pilots. Starting with its 2027 hiring round, it plans to raise the minimum total flight-hour requirement for new first officers from 250 to 500 hours.

A Trinity Airways representative said, “We will continue to provide comprehensive support so that our flight crew can demonstrate their professional capabilities in the best possible environment.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.