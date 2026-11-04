SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKT) Posts Operating Profit of 552.3 Billion Won in Q3 as Core Telecom Business Drives Growth

SKT posted operating profit in the 550 billion won range in the third quarter of this year. Its core telecommunications business drove growth.

According to SKT on the 4th, consolidated revenue for the third quarter was 4.4973 trillion won, while operating profit was 552.3 billion won. Revenue rose 13.1% from the same period a year earlier, and operating profit increased by at least 1,000% year over year, staying in the 500 billion won range for the third consecutive quarter. The base effect of last year's hacking incident played a major role in the larger year-over-year improvement in results.

What stands out is that SKT's core telecommunications business is at the heart of the recovery in results. Revenue from the wireless business gradually recovered with a focus on customer lifetime value (LTV), while revenue from wireline telecommunications also rose 7.4% from the same period a year earlier, helped by an increase in high-speed internet subscribers.

SKT is also fleshing out the business structure for its AI data center business, which it is cultivating as a new growth engine. After launching SK Hyper in July to handle business development, it established SK Horizon in August to oversee infrastructure operations and expansion. The company has established a framework in which SKT oversees business strategy and global partnerships, while its subsidiaries handle business development and infrastructure operations. SK Horizon is building new data centers with a capacity of approximately 180 MW in Ulsan and Seoul.

Park Jong-seok, SKT's chief financial officer (CFO), said, "We were able to achieve results in both recovery and growth, underpinned by the two pillars of telecommunications and AI." He added, "We will link our telecommunications and AI businesses under a single growth strategy to enhance synergies."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.