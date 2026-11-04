High prices and interest rates chill self-employment; restaurants win customers by standing out on price and quality

The food-service industry is working to strengthen its price competitiveness, differentiate its menus and improve the quality of its ingredients. With high interest rates and prices pushing the self-employment market into crisis, these efforts are part of a broader push to devise self-help measures to attract consumers.

According to the National Tax Service and other sources on the 4th, the number of business closures among the self-employed was 624,000 in the first half of this year, the highest half-year figure since related statistics began to be compiled in 1990. Financial pressures have also mounted. Data submitted by the Financial Supervisory Service to the office of Choi Eun-seok of the People Power Party show that the new delinquency rate on loans to individual business owners rose 3.4-fold, from 0.043% to 0.146%. The delinquency rate on loans to individual business owners at domestic banks climbed to 0.86% as of the end of August, its highest level in 13 years and three months, since May 2013.

As subdued consumer spending amid high prices and interest rates persists, food-service businesses are changing how they compete. Rather than simply cutting prices, they are seeking to win customers by improving value for money and highlighting menus and quality that are hard to find at other establishments.

Damga Hwarogui is putting quality and competitive pricing front and center. It ages meat for at least seven days using organic rice nuruk and sun-dried sea salt, and offers promotions such as a discount on the first order and half off additional orders. With the cost of dining out weighing more heavily on consumers, the strategy is to maintain quality while easing price resistance.

Some brands are broadening their customer base by changing their menus themselves. Juk Story has revamped its stores as casual dining establishments, moving beyond its former image as a porridge specialist. It has expanded its meal options by adding Korean dishes such as pot-cooked porridge and rice, rice bowls and bibimbap. The effort aims to attract a broader range of customers beyond those who have traditionally eaten porridge as a health food or convenient meal.

MangHyang Spicy Noodles highlights its distinctive flavor as a competitive advantage. It emphasizes a wholesome taste built around vegetable broth and white kimchi. The brand also uses local specialties from Yeoncheon as key ingredients and has its own production system.

Cafe1847 is targeting demand for meals beyond coffee. It sells salads, sandwiches and baked goods at reasonable prices, focusing on specialty locations such as universities and hospitals. The stores prepare the vegetables delivered each day on-site and use them to make salads and sandwiches, while also offering meal alternatives such as bagel sandwiches.

Franchise experts say competition in the food-service industry is moving beyond simple price wars toward giving customers a reason to choose a particular brand. Youn In-cheol, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship at Gwangju University, said, “What matters for distinctive success in the food-service industry is consistently delivering good taste using quality ingredients and giving customers a special reason to visit.” He added, “Building customer trust in this way is essential in the highly competitive food-service market.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.