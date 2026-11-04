Donghaeng Lottery to Hold ‘645 Day,’ Open Lotto Draw Process to Public

Provided by Donghaeng Lottery

Donghaeng Lottery, the lottery operator, announced that it will hold ‘645 Day,’ a live event open to the public featuring a Lotto draw, at MBC in Sangam-dong, Seoul, on the 28th of this month.

‘645 Day’ is an event designed to let citizens observe the Lotto draw preparations and live broadcast in person and verify the fairness and transparency of the draw.

This year, 80 citizens will take part, and a live online broadcast will give citizens who cannot attend in person the opportunity to participate as well.

The event will consist of Part 1, ‘Lottery Fund Golden Bell and a Warm Companionship,’ and Part 2, ‘Observing the Lotto 6/45 Draw Live.’

In Part 1, trot singers Kim Yong-pil and Shin Yu will each form a team and compete in a quiz about lotteries and the Lottery Fund.

Representatives of organizations that benefit from the Lottery Fund will also attend and introduce major projects supported by the fund and their achievements.

The event will be streamed live from 3:30 p.m. on the ‘Right to Know’ YouTube channel for MBC’s Lotto and Pension Lottery broadcasts. A quiz for online viewers will also be held, with prizes awarded by random draw among those who answer correctly.

Part 2 will open the Lotto draw preparations and rehearsal to the public, as well as the actual live draw, which begins at 8:35 p.m. Observers will be able to see the draw’s operating procedures firsthand at the venue.

Applications to attend are open on the MBC website through the 11th of this month. Anyone aged 19 or older who has not attended a Lotto or Pension Lottery draw broadcast in the past six months may apply.

Eighty applicants will be selected at random, and they will be notified individually of the results on the 17th.

A Donghaeng Lottery representative said, “This ‘645 Day’ was organized to let people directly verify the fairness and transparency of Lotto draws and to promote the public value of the Lottery Fund,” adding, “We hope it will be an opportunity for both in-person observers and online viewers to take part together and strengthen trust in the lottery.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.