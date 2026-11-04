Woori Children's Medical Foundation Presents Vision for 'Digital Healthcare for Children and Adolescents' at International Conference

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Woori Children's Medical Foundation, which operates Seoul's only specialty hospital for children and adolescents, recently took part in a global healthcare conference and outlined a vision for pediatric and adolescent care integrated with advanced digital technologies.

Woori Children's Medical Foundation, a medical corporation chaired by Jeong Seong-gwan, said that Nam Seong-woo, its chief technology officer (CTO), participated as a panelist at the 6th International Healthcare and Medtech Conference (IHMC) held on October 28 at the Healthcare Innovation Park at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, where he presented ways to advance telemedicine and digital healthcare innovation in pediatric and adolescent care.

The conference was held over two days, from October 28 to 29, under the theme “Connecting Hospitals. Transforming Healthcare.” Global medical experts, IT companies and international organizations gathered to discuss changes in the healthcare ecosystem driven by AI and digital technologies.

On October 28, the first day of the event, Nam Seong-woo participated as a panelist in the session “Virtual Healthcare Services and Telemedicine: Opportunities, Challenges, and Future Directions,” chaired by Seoul National University emeritus professors Jeon Sang-hun and Park Hyeon-ae. He shared in-depth views on the experience his organization has gained introducing smart digital healthcare as a specialized hospital for children and adolescents in Korea, as well as the need for telemedicine tailored to this age group and the challenges involved in delivering it in practice.

In particular, Nam Seong-woo drew considerable attention from attendees at home and abroad by proposing patient-centered remote monitoring and care systems that take the special needs of pediatric and adolescent patients into account, along with ways to expand a continuous-care (Home-to-Hospital) ecosystem that seamlessly connects homes and medical institutions.

Nam Seong-woo said, “In pediatric and adolescent care, digital innovation that ensures both convenience and safety for young patients and their guardians is more important than anything else.” He added, “Building on the framework for cooperation among global smart hospitals shared at this IHMC, we will advance AI and smart technologies and take the lead in ensuring that children can receive safe, high-quality medical services anytime, anywhere.”

Woori Children's Medical Foundation is working to create a future-ready medical environment for children and adolescents that incorporates digital technologies, going beyond the provision of conventional medical services. Its recent efforts include pursuing the establishment of an AI-powered smart outpatient center. In particular, it is digitizing the entire process from appointment scheduling through testing, treatment and follow-up, while improving convenience for patients and guardians and the efficiency of medical services, and establishing a new standard for safe care for children and adolescents that combines medical expertise with advanced technology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Nam Seong-woo, CTO, participated as a panelist at the 6th International Healthcare and Medtech Conference (IHMC).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.