“A mole on my body—could it be a warning sign?”... Symptoms that may point to melanoma, a deadly skin cancer

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] It is easy to dismiss a mole on the skin as nothing to worry about. But if it changes shape or color or grows larger than usual, it warrants attention. It could be melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Melanoma can be treated with surgery if detected early, but as it progresses, it can spread to the lymph nodes or other organs, making early diagnosis and treatment important.

Melanoma is a malignant tumor that develops from melanocytes, the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that determines skin color. It most commonly develops in the skin, but can also occur around the fingernails and toenails, in the eyes, and on mucous membranes. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation is one of the major risk factors for melanoma. The risk may be higher for people who have had severe sunburn after exposure to intense sunlight, have a family history of the disease, or have atypical moles. However, the link to UV exposure is not clear for melanomas on the palms, soles, and around the nails, so areas that receive little sun should also be checked.

Melanoma can be difficult to distinguish from an ordinary mole. One way to examine a suspicious lesion is the “ABCDE observation method.”

A (Asymmetry) refers to asymmetry between the two sides; B (Border) to an irregular border; and C (Color) to multiple colors within a single lesion. D (Diameter) generally refers to a size of 6 mm or more in diameter, while E (Evolving) means changes in size, shape, color, and other features. However, some melanomas are small or lack typical features, so the observation method alone should not be used to determine whether a lesion is melanoma.

Professor Lee Kwon-jae of the Department of Oncology at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital said, “Melanoma can also develop in areas that people do not routinely examine closely, such as the palms, soles, and around the nails.” He added, “If an existing mole changes or a new pigmented lesion appears, it is important to have it checked by a specialist, regardless of its size.”

If melanoma is suspected, the lesion’s shape, color, and borders are examined, and dermoscopy is performed as needed. A biopsy is required for a definitive diagnosis. If melanoma is diagnosed, its stage is determined through a comprehensive assessment of the tumor’s thickness, whether it is ulcerated, and whether it has spread to the lymph nodes or other organs.

Treatment varies depending on how far the cancer has progressed. Surgery to remove the cancerous tissue along with some of the surrounding healthy tissue is the standard treatment for early-stage melanoma. A sentinel lymph node biopsy may also be performed, taking into account the tumor’s thickness and risk of spread. For some patients who remain at high risk of recurrence after surgery, adjuvant drug therapy using immunotherapy or targeted therapy may be considered.

Systemic drug treatment plays an important role when surgery is difficult or melanoma has spread to other organs. The main treatment approaches are immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Immunotherapy drugs block the mechanisms that cancer cells use to evade attack by the immune system, helping immune cells attack the cancer cells. Targeted drugs work by blocking specific genetic mutations or signaling pathways associated with cancer cell growth. In some patients with a confirmed BRAF gene mutation, drug treatment targeting that mutation may be considered. The treatment approach is determined after considering the stage, genetic test results, and the patient’s overall condition.

Professor Lee Kwon-jae explained, “Surgery is the standard treatment for melanoma, but depending on how far it has progressed, drug treatment may be needed before or after surgery or for metastatic disease.” He added, “With treatment options such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy having expanded in recent years, it is important to develop a treatment strategy that takes each patient’s characteristics into account.”

To reduce the risk of melanoma, it is best to avoid excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation. It helps to protect the skin by avoiding prolonged outdoor activity when the sun is strong and using hats, long-sleeved clothing, sunscreen, and other protective measures. However, sun protection alone cannot prevent all cases of melanoma. It is important to monitor the skin and seek medical care if anything unusual is noticed.

Professor Lee Kwon-jae urged people to take changes seriously, saying, “The earlier melanoma is detected, the greater the chance it can be treated with surgery, but a delayed diagnosis can make treatment more complicated.” He added, “Do not dismiss changes in moles, new black streaks on the nails, or skin lesions that do not heal; have them checked.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Kwon-jae

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.