KT moves to bolster telecom security, using AI to detect voice phishing and help block spam

KT is moving to strengthen its customer protection system for telecommunications. It has brought together services that previously dealt separately with spam texts, smishing and voice phishing, and has also upgraded its AI-powered detection technology. The move is a strategic response to the growing emphasis on the importance of personal information security amid recent data breaches and voice phishing incidents.

KT said on the 4th that it had launched Ansim 365, a customer protection brand designed to address risks that can arise in everyday use of telecommunications services, including spam, smishing and voice phishing.

The core of Ansim 365 is an enhanced AI-based voice phishing detection feature. KT has applied multimodal AI technology to Ansim 365 Voice Phishing Detection 3.0, enabling it to analyze voice, text and nonverbal cues together. It assesses the risk of voice phishing by analyzing not only the context of a call but also the other person’s speaking pace and tone.

The company has broadened the scope of detection by adding nonverbal cues to its existing context analysis, speaker recognition and deepfake voice analysis.

KT will also launch Ansim 365 Report on the 5th, a service that allows customers to check their security status themselves. The report displays customers’ security status as a score, provides a record of actual protections such as spam blocking and voice phishing detection, and recommends security services they may need, enabling them to assess their own level of security.

Choi Se-jun, head of Customer Strategy at KT’s Customer Division (executive director), said, "With Ansim 365 at the center, we will proactively address evolving telecommunications risks and expand technologies and services that allow customers to directly see and experience that they are protected in their daily lives."

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.