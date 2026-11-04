Samsung Life Insurance unveils ‘Senior Connected Care,’ a regional integrated care model combining AI and clinical medicine

◇ A person explains sleep analysis based on unobtrusive sensors in a bedroom setting and personalized daily care services at Samsung Life Insurance’s exhibition booth at ‘AI Expo MARS 2026,’ held at COEX in Seoul on the

Samsung Life Insurance is moving to expand its community-centered care business by introducing an integrated care model for seniors that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and clinical medicine.

Samsung Life Insurance took part in ‘AI Expo MARS 2026,’ which runs through the 5th at COEX in Seoul, and unveiled ‘Senior Connected Care,’ its community-based integrated care model.

The model analyzes lifestyle data collected by sensors in living spaces and wearable devices, and provides personalized daily-care tasks and guidance based on three core algorithms: disease prediction, vitality management, and anomaly detection. If an anomaly is detected, a monitoring staff member passes the information on to a guardian or community care worker. The system is also designed to connect users with regional hub hospitals when medical assessment or treatment is needed.

Through the model, Samsung Life Insurance aims to support AIP (Aging in Place), enabling seniors to continue living in their homes and communities, and has also proposed an operating model that allows local governments to connect regional resources such as public health centers, medical institutions, and welfare organizations. Together with Hwaseong Special City, it plans to conduct a proof-of-concept (PoC) project in the Dongtan area through December to assess the model’s feasibility in real-world settings, from daily care and safety checks to connections with medical and welfare services.

A Samsung Life Insurance representative said, “Integrated care in a super-aged society must evolve beyond simply checking seniors’ safety to supporting their everyday lives and connecting them with medical care and community-based care when needed.” The representative added, “Together with regional hub hospitals and local governments, we will develop an integrated care model that allows seniors to live with peace of mind where they have been living.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.