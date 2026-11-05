An Autumn Feast Laid Out by the Sea: A Lively Tale of Uljin, Following the Flavors and the Roads

◇ Hwang I-ju, governor of Uljin County in North Gyeongsang Province, held up a quirky, B-grade-style placard to promote the Jukbyeon Port Seafood Festival and engaged with residents in Seoul and Yeoju. Rather than

“Do you know the Way? I know flounder.” Behind the comical slogan on the placard stands Hwang I-ju, governor of Uljin County. On the 23rd of last month, he visited the Ogoknaru Festival in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, dressed as a local magistrate and met with Yeoju residents. On the 22nd, he shared some B-grade humor with Seoul residents at major stations, including Mapo Station. He was promoting the Jukbyeon Port Seafood Festival. There is little sign of embarrassment about the B-grade vibe. What does it matter if it is B-grade? He must be confident that the tourism experience in Uljin itself will be A-grade. And for good reason: Uljin is full of excitement in November. The picturesque scenery and culinary experiences along the way are always enjoyable and new. Autumn in Uljin has a story called “excitement.”

◇ At the Jukbyeon Port Seafood Festival, visitors can catch live fish with their bare hands. Even fish as large as a person’s torso, such as greater amberjack and Japanese amberjack, can be caught, making the event

▶ “Let’s go to Jukbyeon Port! Let’s eat seafood!”

Uljin is a destination for food lovers. Its coastal location means fresh seafood is available in every season. In autumn, Wangdolcho snow crab—the wintertime favorite of food lovers—is still fattening up, while sashimi made from a variety of live fish, along with stews and soups featuring fish and seafood, fills the gap. Braised dishes made with radish, brimming with autumn sweetness, are a perfect accompaniment to rice, and a bowl of steaming mulmegi soup can make even a year-old hangover feel as if it has lifted. Above all, clear-broth soups and stews made with fresh seafood are easy for children and older people to enjoy. As a family-friendly culinary destination, Uljin is the real deal.

◇ Held every autumn, the Jukbyeon Port Seafood Festival is a local event where a range of culinary experiences and hands-on activities featuring seafood add to the fun. Photo courtesy of Uljin County Office

Summer’s sweltering heat gives way to autumn, when the appetite returns. If you want to savor Uljin’s flavors, head to the Jukbyeon Port Seafood Festival. The annual event runs this year from November 6 to 8 in and around Jukbyeon Port, offering plenty of chances to experience Uljin’s charms. According to Uljin County, the festival will feature seafood and dried-seafood markets, bare-handed live-fish catching, a communal mulhoe performance, live seafood auctions and fish-cutting shows, as well as free tastings. Visitors can also sample a variety of seafood caught in Uljin, including Japanese amberjack, squid and Konosirus punctatus. Flounder, no less impressive than snow crab, is plump and at its best now; it is especially delicious sliced thin with the bones left in.

◇ Gongseok Hoejip, a local restaurant in Uljin, sits right by the shore and is a favorite among local residents. Photo courtesy of GNC21

A culinary experience amid the bustle of a festival is one kind of pleasure, but visiting a restaurant in a quiet rural village can also add to the fun of a trip. Even a small abalone-porridge restaurant run by an elderly couple or a modest sashimi restaurant close to the beach is enough to let you appreciate the appeal of fresh seafood.

◇ The walking paths around Jukbyeon Lighthouse are especially impressive. Jukbyeon takes its name from the abundance of bamboo growing there naturally. The small bamboo found around the lighthouse is said to have been

Following the road along Jukbyeon Port leads to Jukbyeon Lighthouse. Since it first shone its light on November 24, 1910, it has guided vessels sailing in and out of Jukbyeon Port and across the East Sea. Construction began during the Korean Empire, and a taegeuk design is engraved on the ceiling of the first floor inside the lighthouse tower. Built on a hill by the sea, it offers beautiful views and has an observation deck overlooking the surrounding area.

◇ Pyeonghae Sand Dune Wetland Ecological Park boasts unusual scenery where the land meets the sea, and preserves the seasonal atmosphere of autumn. Photo courtesy of GNC21

▶ Unusual scenery by the sea: Pyeonghae Sand Dune Wetland Ecological Park

Wangpicheon and the Wangpicheon Cable Car are often the first things that come to mind when people think of Uljin. The area is steeped in a legend that the king of Siljikguk, a small state near Samcheok in Gangwon Province during the Three Kingdoms period, fled there. From the cable car, visitors can take in Uljin’s wide-open sea. With its well-developed facilities, Wangpicheon Park is a popular retreat for residents of Uljin and neighboring areas. Still, it can leave you wanting a little more of Uljin’s distinctive charm. That is where Pyeonghae Sand Dune Wetland Ecological Park is just the ticket. The ecological park makes use of the beautiful coastline and wetlands behind it, including Gusan Beach and Wolsongjeong Pavilion, offering a chance to experience nature where the unspoiled coastal dunes of the East Sea coast meet the blue sea.

◇ Facilities at Pyeonghae Sand Dune Wetland Ecological Park include a coastal observatory, an estuary observation deck, an ecological observation deck, a bird-watching deck, a dune observatory, an open plaza and rest

Pyeonghae Sand Dune Wetland Ecological Park is impressive in scale alone. Covering an area equivalent to 12 soccer fields, it has a coastal observatory, an estuary observation deck, an ecological observation deck, a bird-watching deck, a dune observatory, an open plaza and rest areas. The facilities are linked by boardwalks and trails designed to let visitors explore the ecology of the area.

◇ A variety of plants and animals live in Pyeonghae Sand Dune Wetland Ecological Park. In autumn, swaying reeds welcome visitors. Photo courtesy of GNC21

At first glance, a wetland may look like nothing but open ground, but this one is recognized as a treasure trove of biodiversity. A detailed survey conducted by the National Institute of Environmental Research in 2006 examined the terrain, vegetation, flora and fauna of the Pyeonghae coastal dunes. It confirmed that seven species lived there, including Class I endangered wildlife such as the Eurasian otter and falcon, and Class II species such as the leopard cat, common buzzard, upland buzzard, Eurasian hobby and stickleback. The survey also found that a total of 289 species of wild animals either live in or visit the area: 70 bird species, 12 mammal species, 17 fish species, six amphibian species, four reptile species, 149 insect species and 31 species of large benthic invertebrates. The plant life includes many typical dune species, such as beach morning glory, beach sedge and beach vitex, while reeds and cattails grow in clusters in the wetlands. A total of 76 plant species in 69 genera and 30 families, including Chinese indigo and seaside linaria, also put down roots here.

From the back-dune wetland at Pyeonghae Sand Dune, turn toward the shore and a pine forest stretches ahead. Beyond the forest is a cozy rest area with four benches facing one another. To the south, the estuary of Namdaecheon and Pyeonghae Sand Dune come together in a sweeping view.

◇ One of the charms of Pyeonghae Sand Dune Wetland Ecological Park is that the scenery changes as you alternate between walking and stopping, leaving no time to get bored. Photo courtesy of GNC21

The estuary of Namdaecheon, which rises at the foot of Baekamsan in Onjeong-myeon, Uljin County, and flows into the sea at Pyeonghae-eup, is where fresh and seawater meet. Estuaries are characterized by high biodiversity and strong ecological functions. A wide variety of organisms live where the fresh water of Namdaecheon mixes with the waters of the East Sea. Representative fish include sweetfish, mullet and gobies. Pyeonghae Sand Dune, where three rows of coastal dunes remain intact, is known as a model area for explaining how coastal dunes form along the East Sea coast.

◇ Seongnyugul Cave in Uljin got its name from the phrase “a place where Seongbul stayed.” On the way to the cave entrance, the clear Wangpicheon flowing in front of the cave and the blue sky frame a striking, almost

▶ The appeal of adventure: Seongnyugul Cave and Bulyeong Valley

One of Uljin’s charms is that visitors can enjoy active experiences alongside its peaceful atmosphere. A prime example is Seongnyugul Cave. This limestone cave in Gusan-ri, Geunnam-myeon, Uljin County, is believed to have formed about 250 million years ago. Its beautiful stalactites resemble Mount Kumgang, earning it the name “Underground Mount Kumgang.” The cave was named Seongnyugul, meaning “a place where Seongbul stayed,” and was also known as Seonyugul, Taengcheongul and Jangcheongul.

◇ Seongnyugul Cave in Uljin is believed to have formed 250 million years ago. Its stalactites resemble Mount Kumgang, earning it the name “Underground Mount Kumgang.” Photo courtesy of Jiha Geumgang

Seongnyugul Cave is mostly horizontal, with nine chambers and three pools that are 4–5 m deep. Because it has retained its natural form, walking through it is not always straightforward. Even if only for a short stretch, visitors must duck their heads, and at times bend at the waist or crawl along the floor. It is a unique kind of fun. On the way from the parking lot to the cave entrance, the clear Wangpicheon flowing in front of the cave and the blue sky frame a striking, almost foreign-looking view. It is also a popular backdrop for photos posted on social media.

◇ Bulgyeongsa Temple is a great place to visit along with Bulyeong Valley. The valley is known for its striking rock formations and deep gorge, while the temple is a lovely place to enjoy a walk among the autumn

Bulyeong Valley is ideal for an autumn trek. The valley stretches 15 km from Haenggok-ri in Geunnam-myeon to Hawon-ri in Geumgangsong-myeon, with striking rock formations, a deep gorge and clear blue water creating a spectacular scene. It is a soft green in spring, deep green in summer, and a riot of colorful foliage in autumn. In winter, white snow covers the landscape. A trek is a good way to experience the valley’s changing seasons up close, but driving your own car and taking in the beautiful scenery is another way to enjoy it.

◇ Bulgyeongsa is a Buddhist temple where only women monks reside. It was named after the shadow of a rock shaped like Buddha falls across a pond. Photo courtesy of GNC21

There are two viewpoints overlooking Bulyeong Valley: Bulyeongjeong and Seonyujeong. To see the valley’s S-shaped sweep at a glance, climb up to Seonyujeong beside the road. The area is dotted with scenic spots steeped in legends, including Uisangdae, Changokbyeok, Jogye-deung, Buddha Rock, Monk Rock, Turtle Rock and Sora Mountain.

If you visit Bulyeong Valley, it is also worth stopping by Bulgyeongsa Temple. The temple lies where Bulyeong Valley begins, before the road from Uljin toward Bonghwa crosses the Taebaek Mountains along National Route 36. The roughly 1 km dirt road to the temple offers views of both the valley’s hidden beauty and its dense Geumgang pine forest. In 2012, the route was included in the “99 Places Koreans Must Visit” selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). Bulgyeongsa is a Buddhist temple where only women monks reside; it was named after the shadow of a rock shaped like Buddha falls across a pond. The temple is also famous for its monastic cuisine, prepared with ingredients grown and dishes made by the monks themselves. The food excludes the five pungent vegetables, including green onions and garlic, and is made with chemical-free vegetables. If you get the chance, try the temple cuisine at Bulgyeongsa.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.