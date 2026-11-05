iM Financial Group Begins Process to Select Next Chairman... Hwang Byeong-woo’s Reappointment in Focus, with ‘Letter Controversy and Improved Results’ as Possible Factors

◇ View of iM Bank headquarters. Photo courtesy of iM Bank

iM Financial Group has begun the process of selecting its next chairman. Recently, the group’s Chairman Candidate Recommendation Committee (the committee) selected six candidates for the long list, the initial pool for the next chief executive officer (CEO). The committee plans to conduct in-depth evaluations of the long-list candidates by the end of this month and announce the shortlist. One point drawing attention is whether incumbent Chairman Hwang Byeong-woo could be reappointed. His term runs through March 2027. Those in and around the financial industry are leaving open the possibility that Hwang will make the shortlist at the end of November. However, with a letter alleging misconduct by Hwang, controversy over receiving activity expenses twice, and poor performance all in play, assessments of his leadership and management results could affect his reappointment, observers say.

According to financial industry sources on the 4th, iM Financial Group’s committee selected six candidates for the initial long list of chairman candidates last month. The committee did not disclose the names, citing the need to protect candidates’ personal information and ensure the independence of future assessments. It has not been confirmed whether Hwang is among the candidates. However, people in and around the financial industry consider it likely that he is on the long list. The eligibility criteria set by the committee include at least 20 years of experience at financial institutions in Korea or abroad; having served within the past five years as a financial institution’s CEO, deputy bank president, vice president or a more senior executive; and being 67 or younger under the age limit for appointment at a shareholders’ meeting. Hwang meets all of these criteria.

The committee plans to hold in-depth interviews conducted by independent directors and outside experts and narrow down the chairman candidates by the end of November. It plans to recommend a final candidate in December after holding focused interviews with each candidate and presentations and discussions on the group’s management direction for the next three years.

◇ View of iM Bank headquarters. Photo courtesy of iM Bank

During his term, Hwang has achieved notable results, including expanding the organization as iM Bank transitioned to a commercial bank and improving capital adequacy and asset quality. This is why people in and around the financial industry consider it likely that he has made the long list.

There are, however, potential obstacles. They include controversy over a letter containing allegations involving Hwang and iM Financial Group’s executives, as well as poor performance. The letter is said to contain allegations of misconduct involving Hwang, including improper payments of performance bonuses and receiving activity expenses twice. However, the facts have not been verified, as it is unclear who wrote the letter or how it was circulated.

An iM Financial Group representative said of the letter containing allegations of misconduct against Hwang, “We find it deeply regrettable that allegations are being raised based on information whose facts and source have not been confirmed.”

iM Financial Group’s recent results have been weak. Its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first three quarters of this year totaled 416.3 billion won, down 15.4 billion won (3.6%) from the same period a year earlier. Net income for the third quarter was 120.7 billion won, down 1.4% year over year. Profitability indicators were also weak. Operating profit for the first three quarters totaled 540.2 billion won, down 4.1% from a year earlier, while return on equity (ROE) fell by 0.68 percentage points, from 9.5% to 8.82%. Capital soundness, however, improved. iM Financial Group’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio reached 12.39%, its highest level on record.

iM Financial Group says that since its key affiliate iM Bank converted to a commercial bank in 2024, it has focused on strengthening its fundamentals rather than expanding its scale. The group emphasized that it has been making steady efforts to improve its results. iM Financial Group said, “If 2025 was a year of building a solid foundation and preparing for a leap forward, 2026 strengthened future earnings-generating capacity by expanding assets on that foundation,” adding, “This year, we plan to build further momentum on the back of asset growth and improved soundness.” It continued, “Looking at the third-quarter results as a whole, core earnings, led by interest and fee income, are increasing, while credit loss expenses are declining. This means that from 2027, we should be able to expand earnings growth through the leverage effect.” The group added, “We will manage our net interest margin (NIM) more rigorously through careful management of assets and liabilities, so that asset growth translates into higher interest income.”

Se Hyung Kim, Reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.