Sitting councilor who had sex with 13-year-old girl says they were “in love”... Court says “no remorse,” sentences him to 2 years and 6 months in prison

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A sitting local council member in Hong Kong has been sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The councilor’s side claimed that they “were in love with each other,” but the court found that a severe punishment was warranted.

According to Hong Kong media outlet the South China Morning Post, Sai Chun-hing, 39, a Yuen Long District Councilor in Hong Kong, was sentenced on the 3rd to 2 years and 6 months in prison for unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16.

The case dates back to 2011. Sai first met the victim, then 11, in 2008, when he was working as an assistant to an elementary school drama instructor. The two continued their relationship, and investigators found that in March 2011, he had sex with the victim, then 13, in an apartment in Tin Shui Wai, Hong Kong.

After breaking up with Sai, the victim learned that he had entered public office and reported him.

Last September, the court found Sai guilty of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16.

At the sentencing hearing, the defense lawyer claimed that the two had been genuinely in love at the time of the offense. Nine letters seeking leniency, written by Sai’s wife, politicians and acquaintances, were also submitted to the court. It was also argued that Sai was unlikely to reoffend because he was still married.

However, the court noted that the defendant had not personally written a statement of remorse or a letter expressing an apology. It also criticized the defense’s sentencing submission for making almost no mention of the victim’s psychological suffering.

The court also found indications that Sai had planned the offense in advance. It noted that he had not used contraception during sex, putting the victim at risk of becoming pregnant or contracting a sexually transmitted disease.

According to a report cited by the court, the victim suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the incident and needed psychological treatment. The court stressed that a strong punishment was necessary to protect children and prevent similar crimes. It therefore sentenced him to 2 years and 6 months in prison, with no separate grounds for a reduction in sentence.

The ruling has also increased the likelihood that Sai will lose his seat on the district council.

In Hong Kong, a district councilor loses their seat if sentenced to more than three months in prison, a term that cannot be commuted to a fine. However, both the prosecution and the defendant can appeal, and the government said it would monitor the progress of the judicial proceedings.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.