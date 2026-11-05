“High fever and muscle aches—it seemed like a cold...” Vaccination and early treatment within 48 hours are key to fighting the flu

File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If sudden high fever and muscle aches strike in the chilly weather of a change of seasons, you should consider the possibility of the flu (influenza), rather than a common cold. People at high risk, particularly adults aged 65 and older and those with chronic illnesses, face a greater risk of complications, making it essential to get a high-immunogenicity vaccine and seek appropriate care early after symptoms appear.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) issued an influenza epidemic advisory on September 11. This was about a month earlier than on October 17 last year, and the flu’s earlier-than-usual spread has made vaccination more important. Caution against respiratory infections is especially needed during seasonal transitions, when temperatures have recently fallen sharply and daily temperature swings have grown larger.

Lee Gyeong-ju, chief of the Department of Pulmonology and Allergy at Daejin Medical Foundation’s Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, said, “During seasonal transitions, when the weather turns cold and daily temperature swings grow larger, more patients complain of respiratory symptoms such as cough, runny nose and sore throat. People often think of a common cold at this time of year, but if fever, muscle aches and severe fatigue come on suddenly, it is worth considering influenza—in other words, the flu.”

◇Can progress to breathing difficulties or pneumonia

The flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. Its symptoms can resemble those of a common cold, but it typically circulates every year from winter through spring and often causes sudden high fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches and coughing. In some patients, it can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia. Particular caution is needed because adults aged 65 and older, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses and immunocompromised people are at relatively greater risk of developing severe illness.

Chief Lee said, “In clinical practice, we see many patients whose symptoms, which start with coughing and fever, progress to breathing difficulties or pneumonia and require hospitalization. In particular, infection can rapidly worsen symptoms in patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.” He emphasized, “It is important not to think of the flu as merely a seasonal illness, and to take prevention and timely medical care seriously.”

Vaccination is the first measure recommended to prevent the flu. Because the types and characteristics of circulating influenza viruses can change, vaccines are updated every year to target the viruses expected to circulate. That is why vaccination is needed for the next season even if you were vaccinated the previous year.

Chief Lee explained, “Vaccination does not guarantee that you will never get the flu, but it can prevent influenza infection in about 60–80% of cases, and even if you become infected, it can help reduce the risk of severe illness.” He added, “A vaccine’s effectiveness can vary depending on how well it matches the circulating virus, as well as the recipient’s age and health. However, an influenza vaccine does not prevent common colds caused by other viruses.”

It is especially important for older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses, who face a high risk of flu-related complications, to check whether they are eligible and when to get vaccinated. Those eligible for the National Immunization Program should check the schedule and designated medical providers for the relevant season.

◇It takes ‘two weeks’ for immunity to develop after vaccination

The timing of vaccination also needs to be considered. It generally takes about two weeks for immunity to develop after vaccination, so it is advisable to get vaccinated before the flu begins to spread widely. People at high risk should get vaccinated at any point during the flu season if it has already begun, even if they were unable to get vaccinated beforehand.

High-immunogenicity influenza vaccines have recently been introduced in South Korea as well. Compared with healthy adults, adults aged 65 and older and solid-organ transplant recipients aged 18–64 who are taking immunosuppressants mount a relatively weaker immune response after influenza vaccination, resulting in lower protection. For this reason, the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases recommends high-immunogenicity influenza vaccines for adults aged 65 and older. Such vaccines may also be considered for solid-organ transplant recipients aged 18–64 who are taking immunosuppressants.

Flu prevention is not achieved through vaccination alone. People should follow basic respiratory infection prevention practices, such as washing their hands frequently and covering their mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Indoor spaces where people are crowded together should be ventilated well, and people with respiratory symptoms should limit contact with others.

If symptoms that could indicate the flu, such as fever, coughing and muscle aches, appear, it is advisable to seek care at a medical institution rather than push on with daily activities. Antiviral drugs may be considered depending on the patient’s condition and risk factors, and they are generally known to be most effective when given early after symptoms begin, particularly within 48 hours. However, patients who are severely ill, hospitalized or at high risk may need treatment even after 48 hours, so they should not delay seeking care.

If serious symptoms such as breathing difficulties, chest pain or reduced consciousness occur, seek help promptly from an emergency medical facility.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Gyeong-ju, chief of the Department of Pulmonology and Allergy at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, explains symptoms and prevention methods to a patient.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.