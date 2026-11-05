After Republicans’ midterm rout, Trump touts White House ballroom: “We secured the most beautiful marble”

President Trump visits the White House ballroom construction site. EPA-Yonhap News

[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun] Although Republicans suffered a major defeat in the midterm elections, U.S. President Donald Trump drew attention by making his first public appearance at an unexpected location.

On the 4th (local time), the day after the election, President Trump visited the ballroom construction site being developed where the White House East Wing once stood and met with project officials. The visit came just after Republicans had lost key districts one after another in the midterms, with Democrats regaining control of both the House and the Senate.

According to NBC News and other U.S. media outlets, he emphasized the significance of the ballroom project to construction workers gathered at the site that day.

“This is going to be a special building. Not only will it be one of the largest ballrooms in the world, I think it will be the most beautiful ballroom in the world,” President Trump said. “This is a project that presidents have tried to get underway for the past 150 years.”

“It’s going to be a very special space. We’re now installing the final steel structure,” he continued. “I thought it was appropriate to invite the press here.” He suggested that the ballroom’s official opening was not far off.

President Trump largely avoided commenting on the election results.

But when asked about the process of selecting the next Republican congressional leader, President Trump replied, “We’re not going to get involved.”

Asked about Vice President JD Vance’s comment that Republicans had lost the election because of the war with Iran, Trump appeared to agree in part.

“I think that’s largely true, because it pushed gasoline prices up a little in the short term,” President Trump said. However, he stressed, “If I had to make the choice again, I would do the same thing, because in the long term it’s the only solution. We can’t let Iran have nuclear weapons.”

In response to criticism that he was focusing too much on the ballroom project, President Trump argued that the White House had to be maintained perfectly as a symbol of the United States.

“The White House is the ultimate symbol representing America, so it has to be flawless,” he said. “If you look at the White House now, you can see how much work had to be done.”

He also showed off the materials to be used in the ballroom. Referring in particular to the marble for the floor, he said, “We secured the most beautiful marble. It will be used for the floor of the White House ballroom.” He added, “It’s going to be a really beautiful space. There will be a lot of glass in the walls.”

Since first announcing the ballroom construction plan in July 2025, President Trump has repeatedly mentioned the project at official events and campaign rallies. He has also often promoted the ballroom construction at White House events focused on other issues.

Local media assessed that “by focusing on highlighting the achievements of the White House ballroom project rather than the Republicans’ crushing election defeat, he appeared to defend his own policies and projects instead of directly addressing calls for him to take responsibility for the election results.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.