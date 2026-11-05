“It weighs 32 kg?”... China’s absurd “wine bottle” excuse over shell found overseas

Photo: ABC

China has sparked controversy by claiming that a military shell found at a port in Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific was just a wine bottle. Local police identified the object as a shell fitted with an actual explosive and a fuse, but China denies the possibility that military weapons were smuggled out of the country, and the matter is escalating into a diplomatic dispute.

According to Australian broadcaster ABC and other media outlets, Papua New Guinea police investigated a suspicious object recently found at a port shipping terminal in the capital, Port Moresby, and identified it as a 130 mm Chinese-made Type 59 artillery shell.

The object weighed about 32 kg and had a cylindrical body with a pointed end. After finding it in a container, local police conducted an X-ray examination to check its internal structure and whether it contained explosives.

According to a police report, the shell had not exploded, but it contained a chemical explosive and a fuse. Police arrested four Chinese nationals at the scene.

However, China denied that the object was an actual military shell. It described it simply as a “wine bottle shaped like an artillery shell,” making the bizarre claim that it posed no danger.

The Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea said on Facebook, “China enforces the world’s strictest gun-control laws and regulations,” adding, “It is virtually impossible for illegal military shells to be smuggled from China into Papua New Guinea.”

Netizens asked rhetorically, “What kind of wine bottle weighs 32 kg?” Local police also ruled out the possibility that the object was merely a model.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.