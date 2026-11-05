“Heart pounding every dawn despite no exercise”... Suspect variant angina even if tests are normal

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If squeezing chest pain repeatedly occurs in the middle of the night or early in the morning while you are resting, you should consider the possibility of variant angina. Unlike typical angina, in which blood vessels are blocked by atherosclerosis, variant angina is caused by a temporary spasm (constriction) of the coronary arteries. As a result, routine tests may appear normal when there are no symptoms, making diagnosis easy to delay. Because it can lead to a heart attack or life-threatening arrhythmia if left untreated, it is essential to undergo provocation testing with a cardiology specialist, receive medication, and eliminate triggers, including by quitting smoking completely.

Variant angina can occur even when the blood vessels supplying the heart have not narrowed due to atherosclerosis. This is because a sudden, severe contraction of the blood vessels sharply reduces blood flow to the heart. Unlike typical angina, in which blood vessels are blocked by atherosclerosis or a blood clot, variant angina can occur even without severe atherosclerotic narrowing of the coronary arteries. That is why it can be difficult to identify the cause with routine tests.

Its most distinctive feature is that the pain occurs regardless of exercise or activity. Chest pain usually strikes in the middle of the night or early in the morning while a person is resting, and tends to recur around the same time. The pain often subsides after a few minutes, but if it lasts longer or is severe, it can lead to serious complications such as a heart attack or arrhythmia.

Variant angina is common in people with risk factors such as high blood pressure and smoking, but unlike typical angina, it can also occur in people with little atherosclerosis in their coronary arteries. Smoking in particular is a major risk factor that can trigger or worsen blood vessel spasms. Nicotine in tobacco damages the endothelium lining the blood vessels, making spasms more likely. Other possible triggers include sudden exposure to cold, the day after heavy drinking, and severe stress.

When symptoms are mild, they can easily be mistaken for nerve-related pain or indigestion. However, if coronary artery spasms are severe and prolonged, they can lead to a heart attack or dangerous arrhythmia. In rare cases, they can also cause sudden cardiac death, so the condition should not be taken lightly.

Professor Seo Sun-yong of the Division of Cardiology at Korea University Ansan Hospital said, “Variant angina differs from typical angina in that the pain recurs at dawn regardless of exercise.” He added, “It is not uncommon for diagnosis to be delayed when people dismiss it as simple stress-related chest pain and leave it untreated. If the pain recurs around the same time, it is important to see a cardiology specialist.”

If angina is suspected, tests such as an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram, and blood tests are performed. The problem is that tests done when there is no pain may not reveal any abnormalities. This is because the blood vessel spasm appears and disappears only while the pain is occurring. If symptoms are irregular, a 24-hour ambulatory electrocardiogram (Holter monitor), which records the heart’s electrical activity over a day, can help capture when the pain occurs.

Coronary angiography may be performed if necessary. Even when no clear narrowing is observed, if variant angina is suspected, a provocation test can be done by administering medication to check for spasms in the coronary arteries. If ECG changes occur along with chest pain and a temporary coronary artery spasm is confirmed, this can help diagnose variant angina. Because the test deliberately induces a blood vessel spasm, it should be performed at a medical institution where a cardiology specialist is on site and able to respond immediately to an emergency.

The first step in treatment is to quit smoking and eliminate triggers. Smoking is the most powerful aggravating factor, so medication will be less effective if a person does not stop smoking. It is also essential to avoid situations that can trigger pain, such as exposure to cold, heavy drinking, and severe stress.

Medication to prevent blood vessel spasms is central to treatment. Many patients see a substantial improvement in their symptoms just by taking these drugs. When pain comes on suddenly, sublingual nitroglycerin can provide rapid relief.

However, some medications commonly used for typical angina can actually worsen symptoms of variant angina, so they must be taken only as precisely prescribed by a specialist. In high-risk patients who continue to experience repeated life-threatening arrhythmias caused by blood vessel spasms despite medication, a procedure to implant a device that restores a normal heart rhythm, such as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, may also be considered.

Professor Seo Sun-yong stressed, “Variant angina is a condition that must be managed with medication, smoking cessation, and lifestyle changes together.” He added, “Symptoms may recur if you stop taking medication on your own without consulting a specialist just because you feel better, so you should be cautious.”

Variant angina can also occur in young people and in those without clear risk factors for atherosclerosis. In particular, if chest pain repeatedly occurs at rest, at night, or at dawn, regardless of exercise, it is important to check for the possibility of heart disease rather than dismissing it as simple stress or indigestion. If symptoms recur, you should see a cardiology specialist to identify the exact cause and receive appropriate treatment.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seo Sun-yong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.