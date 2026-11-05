After Doctor Attacked at Severance Hospital, Korean Hospital Association Calls for Full Review of Hospital Safety Measures

A view of Severance Hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Police plan to seek an arrest warrant on attempted murder charges for a woman in her 50s who attacked a professor of psychiatry with a knife in a consultation room at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul. The medical community, saying knife crimes targeting medical staff in clinical settings continue to recur, urged the government to comprehensively review hospital safety measures and strictly punish perpetrators.

Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul said on the 5th that it planned to seek an arrest warrant that day on attempted murder charges against a woman in her 50s, identified as A, who wielded a knife at a professor of psychiatry in a hospital consultation room.

A is accused of wielding a knife she had prepared in advance in a consultation room on the fifth floor of Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, at around 4:35 p.m. the day before, injuring the professor in charge in the face and hands, among other places. The injured professor suffered a laceration about 5 cm long and was taken to the emergency room for treatment. It was confirmed that the injury was not life-threatening.

In a statement on the 5th about the incident, the Korean Hospital Association expressed deep anger and dismay. While offering its support to the injured professor and wishing for a swift recovery, the association strongly criticized the reality that hospitals, where medical staff are meant to treat patients, have instead become places where their lives feel threatened.

The association said, "Wielding a knife at medical staff in a clinical setting is a serious crime that can never be justified for any reason, and an act that shakes the very foundations of the healthcare system."

It stressed in particular that the incident must not be treated as a one-off matter. Since the late Lim Se-won, a professor of psychiatry at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, was killed in 2018 by a knife wielded by a patient, laws to prevent violence against medical professionals and various safety measures have been introduced. However, verbal abuse, assaults and knife attacks targeting medical staff continue to recur, the association said.

The association called on the government and judicial authorities to comprehensively review hospital security systems to prevent weapons from being brought into medical institutions and acts of violence from occurring there. It said a safe clinical environment must be established that can respond swiftly to sudden threats.

It also called for a strict, zero-tolerance response to assaults on medical staff and knife threats, and for severe punishment under relevant laws for acts that injure or seriously harm medical professionals.

The association also called for moving away from a system that places the entire responsibility for safety management on hospitals and establishing a support framework at the national level. It said the government should expand financial and institutional support so medical institutions can put practical safety measures in place, and support medical staff who have suffered violence not only with physical treatment but also with psychological recovery and legal assistance.

The association stressed, "Medical staff are members of the public who deserve protection and professionals who safeguard lives," adding, "Safety in clinical settings is not just an issue for medical professionals; it is a minimum prerequisite for protecting the lives and health of everyone."

It added that the government, the National Assembly and judicial authorities should use the incident as an opportunity to fundamentally change safety systems in clinical settings, and said, "We will never tolerate any violence against medical staff."

Violence against medical staff threatens more than the safety of the individual medical professionals who are targeted. If medical staff feel threatened and avoid treating patients, or if safety problems at medical institutions worsen, this could ultimately harm patients' right to receive care and the quality of medical services. There are calls for effective measures to ensure safety in clinical settings to be put in place urgently.

Police initially charged A with special bodily injury, but have decided to change the charge to attempted murder, judging that she had intended to kill based on circumstances including her having prepared the knife used in the attack in advance. A reportedly told police investigators that she had put a kitchen knife she used at home in a shopping bag and brought it to the hospital.

However, she reportedly made a hard-to-believe claim about her motive. Police believe that in questioning, A said to the effect: "I was going to go to another hospital, but I got angry because a doctor at Severance Hospital conspired with another hospital to stop me from going for treatment."

Police will verify A's account and also investigate whether she had previously received treatment at Severance Hospital.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.