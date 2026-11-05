French Blood Bank Refrigeration Facilities Also Hacked... Attacks Extend from Supermarkets to Medical Infrastructure

French Blood Establishment AP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Three regional blood banks in France were targeted in a hacking attack that compromised the temperature monitoring and control systems at refrigeration facilities used to store blood. The hackers are believed to have manipulated the facilities’ settings in an attempt to disrupt the storage of blood and blood products, but staff quickly detected the abnormal activity, and the blood supply was not affected.

As cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration and freezer facilities continue across Europe, medical institutions’ blood storage facilities have also become targets, heightening concerns about the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure.

According to Reuters and other foreign media, France’s health ministry said in a statement on the 4th (local time) that several regional facilities of the French Blood Establishment (EFS; Établissement français du sang) had been affected by a cybersecurity incident. The attack took place between the 1st and 2nd.

Hackers are believed to have accessed the temperature monitoring and control systems at some refrigeration facilities used to store blood. The affected facilities were three regional blood banks in France. Authorities said the attack had not caused any problems with the blood supply.

One official said, “Staff are on site around the clock because blood may be needed at any time,” adding, “They were alerted to an abnormal situation by an alarm and moved the blood to other refrigerators that were not connected to the hacked system.”

France’s health ministry said the situation was now under control and that remote access to the affected refrigeration facilities had also been blocked.

Authorities are investigating how the hack was carried out, which equipment was affected and when the systems can be safely used again.

The attack came as supermarket refrigeration and freezer facilities in several European countries—not just France—were being hacked in a series of incidents. From Sweden to Belgium, store refrigeration facilities in eight European countries were attacked, and temperature settings and other controls were manipulated. Some retailers had to discard large quantities of food.

This resembles a large-scale hack of supermarket refrigeration facilities in France about three weeks ago. At the time, police said hackers had taken control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets, causing fires and food losses.

The incident is drawing attention because it shows that cyberattacks can reach essential infrastructure in the medical sector, beyond simply harming retailers. Blood and plasma are used for transfusions and in the manufacture of medicines, and failure to maintain the proper temperature can compromise their quality and safety.

Refrigeration systems that allow users to remotely check conditions and adjust temperatures over the internet can make management more efficient, but they may be exposed to external attacks if they have security vulnerabilities.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.