“Please protect men’s privacy too”... Controversy over men’s restroom at tourist attraction being fully visible from outside

Photo: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A urinal in a men’s restroom at a popular tourist attraction in China is fully visible from outside, sparking controversy.

After tourists continued to complain, the management office said that a full renovation would be difficult to carry out immediately, but that it would first install a privacy screen.

According to Chinese media outlets including Hongxing News, a tourist recently posted online a video of the men’s restroom at Tashan Tourist Scenic Area in Yantai, Shandong Province, and complained, “Can’t men’s privacy be respected too?”

Photos made public show that the restroom entrance is arched, and that a door that can be opened and closed is installed beside the urinals inside the men’s restroom. However, when this door is open, the area around the urinals is plainly visible from outside the restroom. With no separate partition or curtain, the layout can expose users’ privacy if they do not close the door or someone else opens the entrance door.

The tourist who posted the video said they discovered the problem when they visited Tashan Tourist Scenic Area in late October. They said the restroom is on the left side of the road, about 500 meters inside the main entrance to the attraction, and is the only public restroom available before climbing the mountain.

The tourist pointed out that because people frequently come and go to use the restroom, many leave the inner door open for convenience, meaning it effectively fails to protect their privacy.

In response to the controversy, the Tashan Tourist Scenic Area management office said that renovating all the public restrooms at the attraction at once would cost a considerable amount, making it difficult to carry out a large-scale renovation immediately. However, it said it would consider installing a privacy screen to address the men’s restroom privacy issue.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.