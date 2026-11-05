‘Two ISPO category wins’ BLACKYAK proves its technical prowess as it targets the global outdoor market

The outdoor industry’s competitive edge is expanding beyond design to include technological capabilities. This is because the ability to precisely deliver the functionality needed for high-altitude climbing and specialized mountaineering activities has emerged as a point of differentiation. BLACKYAK plans to target global markets on the strength of its technical expertise in high-performance apparel.

According to BLACKYAK on the 5th, it won the Grand Prix and a Gold Winner award in the hiking and climbing category at ISPO Amsterdam 2026, held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from the 3rd to the 5th (local time). BLACKYAK said the awards brought its cumulative total at ISPO to 38.

The two award-winning products have in common that they translate the functions needed in mountain environments into materials and design. The DNS Tulagi Stretch GORE-TEX PRO 3L Jacket, which won the Grand Prix, is designed with not only waterproofing, windproofing and breathability in mind, but also freedom of movement while climbing. It uses GORE-TEX PRO 3-layer stretch fabric, with panels positioned to match the direction in which the fabric stretches. Its 3D ergonomic pattern is designed to keep the garment from restricting movement when reaching or twisting. It also features a hood that can be worn over a helmet and a waist design that accommodates a harness.

The Mazeno Ultra Light Insulated Shell Jacket, which won a Gold Winner award, is designed to balance weight and warmth. It weighs 225 g and features laser perforation on the back panel. The design takes into account changes in body temperature and sweat management during high-intensity activity.

Each product sought to stand out not merely by using performance materials, but by incorporating climbing conditions and body movement into its design. This is a strategic choice aimed at building a technology-driven brand image by strengthening the range of high-performance products needed for specialized mountaineering activities.

At ISPO, BLACKYAK showcased around 40 product types in an exhibition space recreating a Himalayan base camp, emphasizing its identity as a specialist brand for mountaineers. BLACKYAK plans to use its participation in ISPO as a springboard to expand its overseas business.

BLACKYAK Chairman Kang Tae-sun said, “Winning awards in two ISPO categories is recognition of the technical capabilities we have developed by researching everything from materials to structural design, with a focus on the functionality demanded by mountain environments.” He added, “Building on the experience gained on Himalayan expeditions and the technological innovation of our R&D center in Germany, we will focus on developing products for mountaineers.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.