Modetour Network targets winter-break travelers with early-booking discount promotion

Travel agencies are moving to secure products for the winter peak season, targeting demand from travelers planning overseas trips during winter break and the year-end and New Year holidays. Modetour Network is expanding its offerings at major Southeast Asian resort destinations and running a “Southeast Asia Vacation White Paper” promotion, offering immediate discounts of up to 100,000 won on eligible products.

According to Modetour Network on the 5th, the “Southeast Asia Vacation White Paper” promotion broadens the range of destinations beyond established popular resort spots such as Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines to include Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Cambodia and Laos. It takes travelers’ convenience into account, with options ranging from resort-focused destinations such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Kota Kinabalu and Bohol to places where visitors can enjoy food, shopping, and historical and cultural experiences.

The promotion also stands out for offering packages tailored to different travel purposes. Nha Trang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam offer resort packages centered on beaches and resorts, while Bohol in the Philippines offers opportunities to enjoy marine activities such as snorkeling. The packages focus on food and urban sightseeing in Taiwan, historical and cultural experiences centered on the Angkor ruins in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and city tours in Bangkok and resort stays in Phuket and other destinations in Thailand. Modetour Network says that expanding departure points to include Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Jeju and Cheongju will make the trips more accessible to travelers from regional areas. The company is offering customers who book packages through the “Southeast Asia Vacation White Paper” promotion immediate discounts of up to 100,000 won.

A Modetour Network representative said, “During winter break and the peak winter travel season, interest in major Southeast Asian resort destinations tended to rise as demand for relaxing in warm places coincided with demand for family overseas trips.” The representative added, “We will continue to broaden the range of choices, from popular resort destinations to food, culture and experience-focused trips, and strengthen our product lineup with customer convenience in mind, including departures from regional cities and packages with confirmed departures.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.