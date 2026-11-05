Shinsegae Duty Free expands and revamps 11th-floor 'Wellness Zone' at Myeong-dong store... adds 14 health supplement and low-sugar dessert brands

◇Wellness Zone at Shinsegae Duty Free's Myeong-dong store. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Duty Free

Shinsegae Duty Free is expanding and revamping the Wellness Zone on the 11th floor of its Myeong-dong store to strengthen its competitiveness in K-wellness shopping.

In response to health-conscious consumer trends such as slow aging and 'healthy pleasure,' the company has added 14 domestic and international brands to the about 200 existing food and dietary supplement brands. Eight of the new brands will be offered exclusively.

The company has added dietary supplements from Juyoung N&S, Nordic Naturals, Life-Space, Rotbäckchen and Solaray, and expanded its product lineup to include low-sugar and keto foods as well as traditional desserts.

Sales of wellness products are on the rise. Food and dietary supplement sales at Shinsegae Duty Free's Myeong-dong store from January through May this year increased by at least 130% from the same period last year, while sales at the Wellness Zone at its Incheon International Airport store, which was revamped earlier, rose to 12.4 times their pre-revamp level.

Shinsegae Duty Free is expanding its related business across airport, downtown and online channels. After revamping the food zone at its Incheon International Airport store in April, it opened a dedicated wellness section in its online mall in August, featuring about 30,000 products.

The company aims to provide distinctive K-food and wellness shopping content by strengthening its role as a platform that broadens domestic small and midsize food brands' reach among foreign customers and helps them gauge their potential to enter overseas markets.

A Shinsegae Duty Free representative said, "Wellness is a field in which consumer spending is expanding beyond dietary supplements to encompass food and lifestyle as a whole. Building on the growth potential we saw at our airport store, we will also offer distinctive brands and products at our Myeong-dong store and continue to strengthen our competitiveness in K-wellness shopping."

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.