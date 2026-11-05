“AI found a treatment target humans had missed”... New treatment potential for macular degeneration

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has identified a new treatment target for macular degeneration, an eye disease that can cause blindness, by using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze vast amounts of medical data.

Combining the perspective of physician-scientists with the latest AI and big-data technologies, the study is expected to become an important milestone in developing new drugs for hard-to-treat ocular neovascular diseases.

A research team of ophthalmology professors Moon Yong-seok (first author), Ma Dae-jung, and Kim Ha-kyung at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital (Director Dong Jin Lee) analyzed 5,562 papers on angiogenesis using AI and proposed FGF1 (Fibroblast Growth Factor 1) and HGF (Hepatocyte Growth Factor) as treatment candidates for ocular neovascular diseases. They worked with ophthalmology professors Joo Gwang-sik, Park Sang-jun, and Woo Se-jun at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and ophthalmology professor Park Kyu-hyung at Seoul National University Hospital (corresponding author). The findings were published in the July 2026 issue of Briefings in Bioinformatics, a leading international journal in bioinformatics that uses AI and big data.

Ocular neovascularization is the abnormal growth of new blood vessels inside the eye. It occurs in several sight-threatening retinal diseases, including exudative age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity, and retinal vein occlusion. Macular degeneration is a disease involving the macula—the part of the center of the retina responsible for vision—and is one of the major eye diseases that can cause vision impairment and blindness.

Exudative age-related macular degeneration, a form of macular degeneration, damages vision when abnormal blood vessels grow and cause bleeding or swelling. It is currently treated mainly with anti-VEGF therapy, in which medication is injected directly into the eye to suppress the formation of abnormal blood vessels. However, some patients do not respond sufficiently to treatment, or the benefits remain limited even after repeated injections. Finding new treatment targets to address the limitations of existing treatments is therefore considered an important research priority.

The research team built an analytical framework by combining existing advanced AI technologies to suit the study of new drug targets in ophthalmology. First, it collected 5,562 abstracts of PubMed papers on angiogenesis published from 2022 through 2024, then applied Graph Retrieval-Augmented Generation (GraphRAG), a technique that uses generative AI to connect and analyze information across papers.

While conventional literature searches find papers related to specific search terms, graph retrieval-augmented generation identifies genes, proteins, diseases, and biological processes scattered across thousands of papers and connects the relationships among them. Put simply, AI reorganizes information dispersed across a vast body of research into a single “knowledge map.”

Using this approach, the team created a knowledge map comprising 17,842 biomedical concepts and 9,555 relationships, then traced treatment candidates biologically connected to VEGF-A, currently a key target in the treatment of ocular neovascularization.

To first verify the reliability of the AI analysis, the team tested whether it could identify four targets already known to be associated with ocular neovascularization. The AI found all four. The researchers then excluded well-known targets and searched for new candidates, with FGF1 and HGF emerging as potential treatments.

When the team compared its findings with three major recent reviews of treatment targets for ocular neovascularization, it found that none of the three discussed FGF1 or HGF as a treatment target.

FGF1 (Fibroblast Growth Factor 1) is a protein involved in cell growth and proliferation and the formation of new blood vessels. HGF (Hepatocyte Growth Factor) also regulates cell growth and movement and affects blood vessel formation through the c-MET receptor. HGF has drawn attention because it may help address the limitations of existing treatments. Previous studies have suggested that the HGF/c-MET pathway may be associated with an insufficient response to anti-VEGF therapy.

The team also used deep-learning technology to analyze the three-dimensional structures of the proteins and assess whether both had structural features worth investigating as a drug-development target. The analysis predicted a “binding pocket”—a structural space where a drug could potentially bind—in both FGF1 and HGF.

The significance of the study is not that AI discovered a new protein unknown to the world. Rather, it systematically identified treatment candidates by using AI to connect evidence that already existed in numerous papers but was scattered and difficult for researchers to grasp at a glance.

Professor Moon Yong-seok said, “The significance of this study is that we used AI to connect research findings scattered across numerous medical papers and identified treatment candidates that had not received sufficient attention in previous research.” He added, “Through follow-up research, we will verify these candidates one by one so that FGF1 and HGF, identified in this study, may offer another treatment option for patients who do not respond sufficiently to existing treatments.”

Professor Moon Yong-seok is a physician-scientist who graduated from the Department of Electrical Engineering at Seoul National University’s College of Engineering and went on to study medicine at the university’s Graduate School of Medicine. He currently specializes in retinal diseases, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Moon Yong-seok of the Department of Ophthalmology at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital (left) and Professor Park Kyu-hyung of the Department of Ophthalmology at Seoul National University Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.