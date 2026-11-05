PROTOTIE signs strategic partnership with U.S. motor and lifestyle show HIN, supporting Asian talent’s entry into North America

Purple Lee performs at the “HIN x Prototie Kick off party” in Las Vegas

AI-powered global talent-matching company PROTOTIE, led by CEO Park Seung-hyeon, is partnering with U.S. motor and lifestyle show brand HIN (Hot Import Nights) to support Asian talent seeking to enter the North American market.

PROTOTIE announced on the 4th that it had signed a partnership with HIN at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, U.S., on the 2nd local time, to collaborate on global talent placement and entertainment and technology businesses.

Attendees at the signing ceremony included PROTOTIE CEO Park Seung-hyeon, Executive Director Kim Ban-ji and dance influencer Purple Lee, as well as HIN CEO Michael Munar and representatives of global hospitality company Tao Group.

Under the agreement, PROTOTIE will serve as an agency partner, exclusively placing racing models, cosplayers and creators from Asian markets including Korea, Taiwan and Japan at major HIN events and major MMA sporting events in the United States. If HIN proceeds with an Asia tour, PROTOTIE will also oversee event planning and operations.

HIN is a brand that puts on festivals in the United States and global markets combining car-tuning shows, motorsports, live music performances and lifestyle pop-ups.

From left: PROTOTIE CEO Park Seung-hyeon and HIN co-founder and CEO Michael Munar

The two companies plan to jointly develop a range of programs, including the Miss HIN pageant, a K-pop dance contest and stage performances, for the “2027 HIN Tour,” which is set to begin in 2027.

The companies are also pursuing technological collaboration to match global talent. PROTOTIE plans to integrate its proprietary platform, Prototie AI, which analyzes images of people and brands to match suitable models and influencers, into HIN’s entertainment casting system. The company aims to build an integrated infrastructure to support the management of model profiles from multiple countries, matching talent with global events and fan-meeting registrations.

An event was also held to mark the partnership. K-pop performer Purple Lee was officially invited to perform at the “HIN Kickoff Party” at Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas. Lee performed on the main floor just before DJ VICE’s headliner set and met with local event representatives and attendees.

Through this partnership, PROTOTIE plans to connect its AI-powered talent-matching technology with its global event network to expand support for the overseas activities of Asian models and creators, as well as its entertainment business.

Kim Ban-ji, who heads PROTOTIE’s entertainment business, said, “This strategic partnership with HIN is a bridgehead for talented Asian models and artists to break into America’s mainstream stages and major sporting events. We plan to develop a variety of K-content showcases and Asia tours with HIN and expand our global talent recruitment.”

Kim added, “We will also work to attract global sponsors, including by pursuing a large-scale joint after-party during CES 2027.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.