“An era of 13.6 million people with hypertension”... only half of high-risk patients have it under control

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] One in three adults aged 20 or older in Korea has hypertension, and the country’s overall level of hypertension management has reached a world-leading standard, according to the findings. However, among high-risk groups with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or other conditions, only about half achieve the target blood pressure (below 130/80 mmHg), prompting calls for more aggressive drug treatment and management.

On the 5th, the Korean Society of Hypertension released the “Hypertension Fact Sheet 2026” (Korea Hypertension Fact Sheet 2026), which contains these findings.

The Hypertension Epidemiology Research Group analyzed the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1998–2024) and National Health Insurance Service big data (2002–2024). The group continuously monitors the prevalence of hypertension, management levels, healthcare use and medication treatment. This year, it also analyzed blood pressure management among high-risk groups with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions.

As of 2024, an estimated 13.61 million people—31% of adults aged 20 or older in Korea—had hypertension. The hypertension awareness rate was 75%, the treatment rate was 72%, and the control rate (below 140/90 mmHg) was 56%; among those receiving treatment, the control rate was 77%. A total of 12.25 million people used healthcare services for hypertension, 11.56 million were prescribed medication, and 8.63 million received ongoing treatment. Sixty percent of people treated for hypertension used a regimen of two or more medications, and 72% were also receiving treatment for dyslipidemia or diabetes.

The additional analysis this year of blood pressure management among high-risk groups found that the proportion with systolic blood pressure below 130 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure below 80 mmHg was about half: 49% among people with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, 52% among people with diabetes, and 50% among people with chronic kidney disease. In particular, among people with hypertension or prehypertension who were classified as being at high risk for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, only 27% met these criteria.

Kim Hyun-chang, chair of the Epidemiology Research Group of the Korean Society of Hypertension and a professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine, said, “Our country’s overall level of hypertension management has reached a world-leading standard, attracting considerable international attention, and other countries look to us as a model. Continuously monitoring management through national data such as fact sheets and identifying new problems are important starting points for successful hypertension management.”

Kim Kwang-il, president of the Korean Society of Hypertension and a professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine, stressed, “Over the past several decades, the efforts of healthcare professionals and the public have greatly improved the level of hypertension management in our country. However, high-risk patients with hypertension and comorbid cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or other conditions need more intensive blood pressure control, with systolic pressure below 130 mmHg and diastolic pressure below 80 mmHg. Since only about half of people with these conditions meet those blood pressure criteria, active care by healthcare professionals—including intensifying drug treatment with combination medications—must go hand in hand with patients’ ongoing blood pressure management.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Provided by the Korean Society of Hypertension

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.