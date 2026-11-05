“Hidden-camera footage of minors in bathrooms costs 10 times more”... “There’s money in it”: Couples and professionals also involved in filming

Photo credit: Unsplash, Da Xiang News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale operation involving hidden cameras installed in public restrooms and lodging establishments to illegally film women’s bodies and sell the footage online has come to light in China, sparking shock.

An estimated 140,000 women have been victimized, and an investigation found that illegally filmed footage of minors is traded at prices 5 to 10 times higher than footage of adult women. Another shocking finding is that those involved in illegal filming include not only people commonly thought of as criminals, but also highly educated professionals, corporate executives, women and couples. Reports indicate that an organized illicit industry has emerged, spanning everything from the sale and installation of recording equipment to the distribution of footage and generation of profits.

According to an investigative report by the Chinese outlet Da Xiang News, volunteer A, who has been tracking illegal filming crimes, spent the past year or so collecting leads about hidden cameras on social media and helping victims report the crimes and assisting police investigations.

Police have solved 18 illegal filming cases to date based on information he provided. Two of them involved crimes targeting minors.

According to A’s personal statistics, cases of illegal filming have been confirmed in all 34 of China’s provincial-level administrative divisions, and the number of women victimized is estimated at about 140,000. Some of the victims were reportedly elementary school students.

He first realized the seriousness of illegal filming in 2022. Until then, he had thought that secretly filmed videos found online were staged content, but his view changed after he came across a video filmed in the shower room of a water park in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, which he had visited. He realized that illegal filming was taking place in real-life spaces.

Having previously worked in enforcement, he began analyzing the surroundings shown in footage to identify where it had been filmed and passing the relevant information to police.

According to his investigation, illegal filming in hotels was mainly found in budget and mid-priced guesthouses near university districts or in small chain hotels. In restrooms, crimes occurred in a range of places regardless of the facilities’ price range.

He explained, “The more upscale the shopping mall, the more likely it is to be favored by people who secretly film others. Bar restrooms are also high-risk locations. Women may let their guard down after drinking, and bright lighting can also create an environment that makes it easier to commit these crimes.”

The profiles of people involved in illegal filming crimes also differed from what might be expected. A noted that not all perpetrators are men with a particular appearance or occupation. There are cases in which women or couples take part in the crimes together, and those involved also include highly educated professionals and senior corporate officials.

He said that simple sexual curiosity alone would not be enough to sustain the crimes, adding, “The fact that they can actually make money through illegal filming is what motivates them to keep committing these crimes.”

Illegal filming crimes have been found to form an organized industry, from equipment sales to footage distribution. E-commerce platforms were selling tiny cameras disguised as everyday items, and sellers sometimes even advised buyers to wear gloves when installing them to hide their fingerprints.

The footage was generating revenue by being sold through online communities and file-sharing services via paid membership schemes.

The fact that illegally filmed footage of minors trades at prices 5 to 10 times higher than footage of adult women underscores the seriousness of these crimes. The perpetrators know that footage targeting minors commands a high price and use it as a means of making money.

Suspects were arrested in two of the cases involving illegal filming of minors that A tracked. He also reportedly investigated a case in which footage filmed in an elementary school restroom was circulated.

He examined the illegally filmed videos one by one, analyzing clues in the footage—including building exteriors, nearby terrain, advertisements and packaging—to identify where they had been filmed.

He also faced threats to his safety in the process. He was reportedly doxxed several times, with his personal information unlawfully posted online, and even received death threats. Despite this, he says he will not stop tracking these crimes as long as perpetrators remain at large.

A emphasized, “Illegal filming is evolving beyond individual misconduct into organized crime linking the supply of equipment, filming, distribution and sales. Once footage of victims is leaked online, it is difficult to prevent it from being copied and redistributed. It is therefore urgent to develop measures not only to arrest perpetrators, but also to regulate the distribution of hidden-camera equipment, remove the footage and protect victims.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.