“Does Running Wear Out Your Knees?”... 3 Running Habits to Protect Joint Health

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Amid the marathon craze, the number of office-worker runners in their 20s and 30s and beginners joining running clubs has surged, along with the number of young patients complaining of knee pain. Running puts several times a person’s body weight in impact on the joints, and injuries such as runner’s knee are not uncommon when the body is inadequately prepared for the enthusiasm. However, sports medicine specialists say moderate running can actually strengthen the joints.

The problem is that people often are not physically prepared to match their enthusiasm. With every footstrike, running sends an impact equivalent to 4–6 times a person’s body weight through the knees, ankles and hips. Over the course of a full marathon, this impact is repeated tens of thousands of times. If runners increase their distance too aggressively before their joints and the surrounding muscles have had enough time to adapt, pain and injuries can easily result. The force exerted on the body and damage to cartilage and joints are two different things.

That does not mean you should take the claim that “running wears out your knees” at face value. Moderate running is, in fact, considered good exercise because it strengthens the muscles around the joints and helps nourish cartilage. Kim Jung-hyeok, director of the Joint Center at Nanoori Hospital and a sports medicine certified specialist with the Korean Society of Sports Medicine, said, “Studies have in fact found that people who run regularly at a recreational level are no more likely to develop arthritis than people who do not run.” He explained, “What wears down the knees is not running itself, but ‘excessive running’ that goes beyond what the body can handle.”

Common conditions include patellofemoral pain syndrome (runner’s knee), meniscal tears, Achilles tendinitis and plantar fasciitis. Joint conditions are often thought of as degenerative diseases caused by aging, but more young patients are now experiencing early damage to their cartilage and menisci due to excessive exercise. Once damaged, cartilage is difficult to regenerate on its own, and continuing to exercise with the damage can raise the risk of osteoarthritis progressing quickly. The belief that “I’m young, so I’ll be fine” can instead delay treatment.

Muscle soreness after running is common, but joint pain should be assessed separately.

If you have symptoms such as pain that continues for at least two weeks even when you rest; a swollen or warm knee, or a feeling that fluid has built up in it; a knee that catches or feels as if it is giving way; an inability to fully straighten or bend the knee; or pain that persists at night or is sharp when one spot is pressed, it is best to stop exercising and see an orthopedic specialist.

Kim Jung-hyeok, director of the Joint Center at Nanoori Hospital, said, “If you keep running through the pain, simple inflammation can progress to cartilage damage.” He explained, “The earlier a joint condition is detected, the more likely it is to improve with non-surgical treatments such as medication, injections and rehabilitation.”

Treatment for joint conditions varies depending on the extent of the damage. Many cases improve sufficiently with non-surgical treatment in the early stages. But if the meniscus is severely torn and gets caught between the bones of the joint, or if pain and reduced function persist despite conservative treatment, arthroscopic meniscus repair or removal, or cartilage restoration surgery, may be considered. Arthroscopy is a procedure in which an endoscope fitted with a special miniature camera and specialized instruments are inserted through a minimal incision of less than about 5 mm, allowing diagnosis and treatment at the same time while minimizing tissue damage. If arthritis has progressed significantly, joint replacement surgery may be necessary. The treatment is chosen after considering the patient’s age, activity level and the extent of the damage.

A marathon is a healthy hobby and a challenge, but just as important as finishing is protecting your joints so you can keep running for years to come. Paying attention to the pain signals your body sends should come before trying to beat your time.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

※ 3 running habits to protect joint health, explained by a sports medicine certified specialist

1. Warm-ups and cool-down stretches are essential

- Before running, warm up with about 5–10 minutes of light walking or dynamic stretching. After your run, stretch your thigh, calf and gluteal muscles thoroughly.

2. Increase distance and speed gradually, and check your shoes too

- Don’t sharply increase your weekly exercise volume all at once; build it up gradually. Choose running shoes that fit your feet, and replace shoes whose cushioning has worn down from prolonged use.

3. Combine strength training with rest

- Strong thigh, gluteal and core muscles help distribute the impact on your joints. Add strength training two to three times a week, and take enough rest between runs to allow your body to recover.

Director Kim Jung-hyeok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.