Lotte Card Co., Ltd. launches 'Golfzon X Digi LOCA' card targeting indoor golf simulator players

◇'Golfzon X Digi LOCA' card. Photo courtesy of Lotte Card Co., Ltd.

Lotte Card Co., Ltd. has launched the 'Golfzon X Digi LOCA' card, which offers benefits tailored to screen golf.

The card offers cashback of up to 30% on purchases at Golfzon Park and 5% at golf-related businesses. G Membership members receive a cashback limit twice as high as that for regular members.

G Membership members who pay at Golfzon Park can receive up to 15,000–25,000 won in cashback per month, depending on their spending in the previous month. The card also offers 5% cashback at golf-related businesses other than Golfzon Park, with monthly limits of 10,000 won for previous-month spending of at least 400,000 won and 20,000 won for spending of at least 800,000 won. Non-members of G Membership receive the same cashback rate, but their limit is half that for members.

To mark the launch of the co-branded card, Golfzon is offering G Membership members an additional monthly cashback limit of up to 10,000 won at Golfzon Park through November 30, 2027. Depending on their spending in the previous month, members can receive benefits of up to 20,000 or 35,000 won per month.

It is also running a promotion through November 30, offering customers who have not used their card in the past six months a six-month subscription to G Membership Field, which they can use starting in January 2027.

The two companies plan to expand customer benefits and brand experiences for golfers, including joint marketing tied to the sponsorship of the 2026 Golfzon China Open, which will be held this December.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.