“Move back!”... Security guard who got off plane killed after colliding with propeller

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A police security guard was killed in a horrific accident at an airport in Somalia after hitting his head on an airplane propeller.

According to the Daily Star and other foreign media outlets, a private jet carrying Mogadishu Police Chief Maalin Mahdi landed at Dhusamareb Airport in Somalia’s Galmudug State on the 3rd, local time.

After getting off the plane, the police security guard was carrying out his duties and looking around when he struck a rotating propeller with force.

It appears he failed to notice that the propeller was spinning because it was dark.

People nearby shouted urgently to warn him as he approached the propeller, but it was no use. The guard struck his head against the propeller, fell to the ground and died at the scene.

Police Chief Mahdi expressed his condolences to the guard’s family and colleagues after the accident.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.