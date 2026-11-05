Daedong Hospital Appoints Jeong Dong-mun as New Director... “Strengthening Essential Medical Care in the Region”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] School foundation Hwabong Academy announced on the 5th that it had appointed Jeong Dong-mun, director of clinical affairs, as the new director of Daedong Hospital.

The new hospital director, Jeong Dong-mun, graduated from Inje University College of Medicine, earned a master’s degree in medicine from Inje University Graduate School of Medicine, and is a board-certified neurosurgeon who completed his neurosurgery residency at Inje Univ. Busan Paik Hospital.

He then completed a fellowship at the Spine Center of Seoul Asan Medical Center, building expertise in spinal disorders. At Daedong Hospital, he served as head of the Spine Center and director of clinical affairs, gaining experience in clinical practice and the overall operation of the hospital.

After taking office, the new hospital director, Jeong Dong-mun, plans to continue providing care and performing surgery as a neurosurgeon while demonstrating hands-on leadership. He also plans to work to create a patient-centered care environment through communication with medical staff.

With “Daedong Next 100,” the hospital’s mid- to long-term development plan looking toward its centennial, at its center, he plans to strengthen coordination among emergency care, surgery and rehabilitation in the region, and lay the foundations for sustainable hospital development, including by establishing smart wards.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Newly appointed Daedong Hospital Director Jeong Dong-mun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.