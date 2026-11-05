AIN Hospital Center Director Lee Jin-wook Debuts Europe’s First Single-Port Robotic Thyroid Surgery (SPRA)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lee Jin-wook, a board-certified surgeon and director of the Thyroid Cancer Center at AIN Hospital, part of the AIN Medical Foundation (Chairman Oh Ik-hwan), successfully supervised single-port robotic thyroid surgery (SPRA) in Germany, introducing the procedure in Europe for the first time.

On October 26, Lee visited Diakonie-Klinikum Stuttgart in Germany, where he directly supervised and taught single-port robotic thyroid surgery (SPRA) using the da Vinci SP surgical system via a unilateral areolar approach.

As Professor Andreas Zilke, a surgeon and head of the local center, performed the operation for the first time, Lee closely supervised the entire procedure. It was the first time this surgical technique had been performed in Germany or anywhere in Europe.

The patient was a 50-year-old woman with a 3-cm follicular tumor in the right side of her thyroid. Wanting surgery that would leave no scar on her neck, she made inquiries across Europe and decided to undergo the procedure to coincide with Lee’s visit. The operation was successfully completed in two hours under his supervision.

This training is significant because it will help Professor Andreas, who previously received training in robotic thyroid surgery at AIN Hospital, perform the procedure himself in Germany. He had stopped attempting robotic surgery in the past because of the high complication rates associated with robotic procedures. However, after confirming the high safety and superior performance of SPRA during his training at AIN Hospital, he decided to introduce the technique in Germany.

Professor Andreas Zilke said, “There is currently strong interest in scar-free surgery in Europe as well, and with more hospitals installing the da Vinci SP, the unilateral areolar approach is the best surgical method.”

Lee said, “This visit to Germany was an opportunity to pass on to local medical staff the experience and techniques in SPRA surgery that we have developed and accumulated in Korea, and to help establish the procedure in clinical practice.” He added, “We will continue to expand surgical training for medical professionals around the world and academic collaboration.”

Lee, who has performed 2,000 robotic thyroid surgeries, developed the world’s first single-port robotic thyroid cancer surgery via a unilateral areolar approach (SPRA) in 2022. He has since continued to actively provide surgical training to medical professionals overseas and take part in international academic activities.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.