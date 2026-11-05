Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Professor Kang Sun-mi Wins Outstanding Oral Presentation Award at Korean Endocrine Society Conference

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Kang Sun-mi of the Department of Endocrinology at Soonchunhyang University-affiliated Cheonan Hospital recently won the Outstanding Oral Presentation Award at the 2026 Korean Endocrine Society Autumn Conference and Academic-Industry-Research Symposium, held at the Changwon Exhibition Convention Center.

Professor Kang presented research findings on “The Role of CD81 in Pancreatic Beta-Cell Senescence Caused by Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress,” earning the award.

In diabetes, pancreatic beta cells that secrete insulin are damaged by stress and gradually lose function. This study used cell experiments to confirm the role of CD81, a cell membrane protein, in the aging process of beta cells.

The findings showed that suppressing CD81 in beta cells reduced markers associated with aging, while increasing CD81 led to more age-related changes. Cell experiments also confirmed that beta-cell senescence decreased when the cells were treated with dapagliflozin, a diabetes medication.

Professor Kang Sun-mi said, “In treating diabetes, it is important to protect the insulin-secreting beta cells themselves, as well as to control blood sugar,” adding, “Based on these findings, I will conduct follow-up studies in animals and humans and explore treatment strategies that can preserve beta-cell function.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kang Sun-mi

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.