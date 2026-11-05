Gyeongsang National University Hospital wins grand prize in medical institution infection control best practices contest

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gyeongsang National University Hospital (Director Hwa Jeong-seok) announced that it had won the grand prize in the Medical Institution Infection Control Best Practices Contest, organized by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as part of its 2026 Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention and Control Week.

In the contest, the hospital’s Infection Control Office received high marks for presenting the importance of managing water systems in healthcare facilities and sharing examples of infection control activities through environmental improvements, under the theme “Managing the Invisible Environment: Controlling Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria through Improvements to Water Systems.”

The case focused on the impact of water systems, including sink drains in the hospital, on the prevention and management of healthcare-associated infections. It explored ways to manage these systems by carrying out environmental improvements and disinfection and checking the effectiveness of the measures through environmental culture tests before and after the improvements. The case is particularly significant because it presented infection control practices that healthcare facilities can refer to, drawing on specific improvement activities and evaluation processes.

Building on this award, Gyeongsang National University Hospital plans to share more widely the importance of environmental management in preventing healthcare-associated infections and to continue evidence-based infection control activities, working to create a healthcare environment where patients and medical staff can feel at ease.

Hwa Jeong-seok, director of Gyeongsang National University Hospital, said, “This award is the result of the attention and cooperation of staff members who have worked steadily on the front lines to prevent healthcare-associated infections. We will continue to strengthen patient safety through systematic infection control activities and do our utmost to create a safe healthcare environment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.