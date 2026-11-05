‘K-Health Screening Meets AI’... Korea Association of Health Promotion Shares AI Screening Know-How with Senior Officials from Four Central Asian Countries

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korea Association of Health Promotion (Chairman Kim In-won; hereafter, the Association), in partnership with the World Bank, presented Korea’s advanced national health screening system and AI-based early disease detection model to senior policymakers in the health and finance sectors from four Central Asian countries. Following a visit last month by the World Bank’s Eastern and Southern Africa team, this invitation program, held just one month later, shared state-of-the-art AI screening systems in use, ranging from AI analysis of chest and breast images to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Drawing on more than 60 years of accumulated K-style screening expertise and its AI capabilities, the Association plans to continue expanding its global digital health cooperation.

The invitation program was organized as part of the World Bank’s Digital Health Capacity-Building Program for Four Central Asian Countries, which the Korea Social Security Information Service is conducting in partnership with the World Bank from November 2 to 6. The program was designed to share Korea’s digital health policies and operational practices with senior officials in the health and finance sectors of Central Asian countries, and to strengthen each country’s capacity to pursue digital transformation, establish governance and put it into practice.

The delegation comprised 26 people in total: 20 senior officials responsible for health policy, digital health and health financing at the ministries of health and finance, health insurance funds and other institutions in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as six officials from the World Bank’s Nutrition, Health and Population (HNP) unit.

On the 22nd of last month, officials from the World Bank’s Digital and AI unit’s Africa Eastern and Southern (AFE) team also visited the Association to discuss ways to use AI for early disease detection and screening. The visits by policy officials from Central Asian countries followed less than a month later, and are seen as having once again confirmed the international community’s strong interest in Korea’s experience operating a national health screening system and its AI screening model.

That day, the Association introduced Korea’s national health screening system, along with examples of its current use of AI in screening and in business operations and customer services. It also gave a detailed explanation of the screening operations at its health screening centers at 17 city and provincial branches nationwide, and its plans for future AI research using the screening data it has accumulated.

The Association is introducing various AI technologies at screening sites to improve the accuracy of early disease detection. It has adopted a cross-checking system in which AI first flags suspected lesions in chest X-rays, mammograms and chest CT images, after which a doctor makes the final determination. This has reduced interpretation errors and increased diagnostic sensitivity. The Association also analyzes fundus and chest images together to predict cardiovascular disease risk, and analyzes wearable continuous electrocardiogram data in real time to detect arrhythmias and other conditions early. CT-based body composition analysis is used to assess sarcopenia and metabolic diseases, and the Association also offers continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), in which a sensor is attached without a blood draw and glucose changes are tracked through a mobile app for up to two weeks.

The delegation then went to the Association’s Seoul West Branch health screening center and observed the entire process, from examinee registration through testing and the management of results. They expressed keen interest in the system that enables large numbers of people to undergo health screenings smoothly and in an orderly manner, and in how the data collected in this way is put to practical use in early disease detection and health management.

Ilhom Rahimov, director overseeing implementation of Uzbekistan’s national health insurance system, said, “This presentation provided many insights into Korea’s national health screening system and its cancer screening and diagnostic technologies. I hope to continue learning practical examples and knowledge in the field of healthcare AI so that we can actively apply Korea’s data- and evidence-based practices in our own country.”

An Association representative said, “The fact that policy officials from four Central Asian countries have visited the Association following last month’s visit by the World Bank’s Africa team shows the international interest in the experience we have built up over more than 60 years in the field of national health screening and in our AI screening model. We hope this program will serve as a practical reference as Central Asian countries develop digital health policies and build screening systems, and we will continue exchanges to share Korea’s health screening model overseas.”

Founded in 1964, the Korea Association of Health Promotion operates health screening centers at 17 city and provincial branches nationwide and contributes to improving public health through a range of health promotion initiatives, including national and personalized health screenings. It currently has clinical service agreements with around 300 tertiary general hospitals, general hospitals and other hospital-level medical institutions.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.