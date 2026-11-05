“Trump in jail, eventually even hanged...”: Iran stages a stunt mocking his “midterm election rout”

Photo: Tasnim News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A flood of mocking videos targeting U.S. President Donald Trump, who suffered a crushing defeat in the midterm elections, is pouring onto the internet.

In Tehran, the Iranian capital and a party to the war, a scene was staged in which an actor impersonating President Trump was locked in a jail and then apparently hanged.

According to Tasnim News Agency and other local media, a video depicting a mock execution of President Trump was released at Tajrish Square in northern Tehran, Iran, on the 4th (local time).

The video showed an actor playing President Trump, dressed as a prisoner inside a mock prison, in a scene that appeared to show the actor being hanged.

Citizens gathered at the scene to watch, and some were seen cheering.

The performance was reportedly a follow-up event to a mock prison depicting President Trump that had been installed at Tajrish Square since the middle of last month.

The installation showed an actor wearing a mask of President Trump's face, seated inside a structure modeled on an actual prison.

A sign on the installation read, “Not watching this scene is a crime.” Nearby electronic billboards screened messages criticizing U.S. military operations and videos related to the war.

Since the war began with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, Iranian authorities have stepped up propaganda portraying President Trump as responsible for war crimes. The mock execution, too, is seen as a political message intended to express hostility toward the United States and put pressure on President Trump.

The performance also took place just after Republicans suffered a setback in the U.S. midterm elections. Iranian officials interpreted the Democrats’ electoral gains as a rejection by U.S. voters of the Trump administration’s war against Iran, and continued their offensive.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.